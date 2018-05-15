WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael Cera

Zooming In...
May. 15, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Michael Cera!

Quick Facts About Michael:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Role: Jeff in Lobby Hero

Up Against: Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Brian Tyree Henry (Lobby Hero), Nathan Lane (Angels in America), David Morse (Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh)

Did You Know?: Michael made his Broadway debut in another Kenneth Lonergran play (This Is Our Youth) and next season he will appear in The Waverly Gallery, also by Lonergran.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Michael and his Tony-nominated co-star Brian Tyree Henry tell us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

