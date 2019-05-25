WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Laura Donnelly

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Laura Donnelly!

Quick Facts About Laura

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: The Ferryman

The Role: Caitlin Carney

Up Against: Annette Bening (Arthur Miller's All My Sons), Elaine May (The Waverly Gallery), Janet McTeer (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton), Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me)

Did You Know?: Laura won an Olivier Award for playing this same role in 2018.

Laura on The Ferryman: "It was the job of a lifetime. It's such a huge privilege to be part of such an incredible play and on top of that to have cast members alongside me who are family now. It's been an incredible journey over the last few years and one that I will be so sad to see go, but this feels like a very nice ending to it."

Watch below as Laura tells us all about what this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





Related Articles