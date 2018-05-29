Zooming In...
WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Jordan Roth

May. 29, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Jordan Roth!

Quick Facts About Jordan:

His Nomination: Best Revival of a Play

The Show: Angels in America

Up Against: Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, Travesties

Did You Know?: Coming up next season, Jordan will produce Torch Song, starring Michael Urie.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Jordan tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

