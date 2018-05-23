WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Clint Ramos

Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Clint Ramos!

Quick Facts About Clint:

His Nomination: Best Costume Design of a Musical



The Show: Once on This Island

Up Against: Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls), Ann Roth (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Catherine Zuber (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Clint won a Tony in 2016 for his costume designs for Eclipsed.

Clint on his first Broadway show: "It was Angels in America. Yeah, that George C. Wolfe production. I was wrecked. I was completely wrecked. I did not know something could affect me that strongly."

Watch below as Clint tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

