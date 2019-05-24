WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam Driver

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Adam Driver!

Quick Facts About Adam

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: Burn This

The Role: Pale

Up Against: Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Bryan Cranston (Network), Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy)

Did You Know?: This is Adam's first Tony nomination but his third Broadway show. He previously starred in Mrs. Warren's Profession (2010) and Man and Boy (2011).

Adam on His Nomination: "To be nominated for a Tony is an insane thing. It comes with a history of people before it. It's a company that is an honor and a privilege to be a part of."

Watch below as Adam tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





