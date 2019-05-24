2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam Driver

May. 24, 2019  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Adam Driver!

Quick Facts About Adam

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: Burn This

The Role: Pale

Up Against: Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Bryan Cranston (Network), Jeff Daniels (To Kill a Mockingbird), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy)

Did You Know?: This is Adam's first Tony nomination but his third Broadway show. He previously starred in Mrs. Warren's Profession (2010) and Man and Boy (2011).

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam Driver

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam DriverWATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam Driver

Adam on His Nomination: "To be nominated for a Tony is an insane thing. It comes with a history of people before it. It's a company that is an honor and a privilege to be a part of."

Watch below as Adam tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Adam Driver
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Stephanie Styles Brushes Up Her Baking with Almond Bars!
  • VIDEO: Watch Samantha Massell and Jimmy Brewer Sing From THE FLAMINGO KID
  • TBT: Patti LuPone Celebrates Opening of GYPSY on Broadway!
  • Exclusive Video: Watch 'Skid Row' From Stratford's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At SIX the Musical in Chicago
  • BWW TV: Michael Feinstein Put a New Spin on a Classic at Feinstein's/54 Below!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup