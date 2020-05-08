WATCH: Luba Mason on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Luba Mason!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Last year, Award-winning Broadway and recording artist, star of Girl From the North Country, Chicago, How To Succeed..., Luba Mason created a brand-new show titled Luba Mason 5' 10", which she brought to Feinstein's/54 Below in December. Engaging you with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30 year career, Luba takes you through the days of starting as a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and climbing her way up to working with Tommy Tune (The Will Rogers Follies), Paul Simon (The Capeman), Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), and Des McAnuff (How To Succeed...). You will hear songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd St, and many others as you're hypnotized by her 3-octave range that thrills, soothes, and knocks you off your feet! Accompanied by the unmatched skill of Billy Stritch at the piano, this intimate evening is a rare treat that shares the highs and lows of surviving in show business and ones love of music and the theater and living her dream.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
