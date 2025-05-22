WATCH: Lea Michele Performs Olivia Rodrigo Hit, Teases New Project on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lea Michele stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show today to perform a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” as part of the show’s ongoing “Cameo-oke” segment. Watch Lea's performance in a new video from the show.

The cover is part of Michele’s current concert tour, where she blends Glee favorites, Broadway standards, and contemporary songs into a personal, curated setlist.

In addition to her tour, Michele used her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to tease a new project, though she kept details under wraps. When asked about what’s next, she hinted at something “really special” in the works.

Michele, whose Broadway credits include Les Misérables and Spring Awakening, became widely known for her role as Rachel Berry on Glee. She returned to Broadway in 2022 to star in Funny Girl.