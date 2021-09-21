WATCH: Jelani Remy Releases Music Video 'Gone Forgotten Year'

Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy sings about reuniting with a lover after being separated by the pandemic in the new music video GONE FORGOTTEN YEAR from writer Justin Anthony Long.

Watch below!

Co-starring as Remy's lover in the video is Come From Away's Josh Breckenridge. The music video is directed & choreographed by Brandon Burks (Printboy Magazine) and Bethany Tesarck (Diana the musical) is his assistant choreographer. The song is produced by Joanna Burns (The Green Year) and has music & lyrics by Long (City of Dreams).

Remy & Breckenridge are joined by dancers Claire Crause, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Devon Hadsell, Nick Martinez, William Feldon, Jei Samuels, Lamont Brown, & Cedric Greene.

Also appearing in the music video is Burks' dog, Winston.

Hair & Makeup were provided by Tommy Tafoya & video color correction by Matthew O'Shaughnessy. The video has cinematography, editing, and is produced by Long. Special thanks to Amanda Duncan & Michael Arden.