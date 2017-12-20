WATCH: Kandi Burruss Talks CHICAGO and REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kandi Burruss, who sat down with Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Andy Cohen on today's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," revealed a secret about this season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" - the Housewives went to Barcelona on their cast trip and someone went home early.

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st Broadway anniversary, will welcome Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress & TV sensation Kandi Burruss(Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), making her Broadway debut in the role of "Matron "Mama" Morton" for eight weeks only, January 15 - March 11, 2018, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Currently headlining a sold-out nationwide tour with her mega-popular group XSCAPE, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling, singer, songwriter, TV personality and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss-Tucker's influence can be felt everywhere. Not only is she behind countless hit records and a star on the TV smash "The Real Housewives of Atlanta;" Kandi is also thriving in business with her own companies, Bedroom Kandi - an adult line, TAGS Boutique - luxury women's apparel, Raising Ace - a baby line inspired by her son Ace, Old Lady Gang - a southern eatery, and other ventures."

The production currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Olivier Award Winner & Original Cast Member Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Youtube sensation and Broadway star TODRICK Hall (through January 14th only), Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney|ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook and Instagram (@LiveKellyandRyan), and Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Luke Neslage, Anne Swan, and Anthony Sylvester serving as Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Kandi Burruss talks about her prolific songwriting career and what it was like to work with Whitney Houston and Donna Summer:

Real Housewife Kandi Burruss talks about her tour and upcoming role in "Chicago" on Broadway:

Kandi Burruss spills a secret from The Real Housewives of Atlanta:





