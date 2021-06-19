WATCH: BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH Live on Our Instagram!

We'll be streaming live from Times Square today for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor event centered around Black joy and unity that will feature Black Broadway performers in a 90-minute concert with live music provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund.

Watch the concert here!

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth is free and open to all to join in this celebration, including those who identify as Black, their allies, and anyone who feels a connection to this holiday. MAC Cosmetics (who will be giving away a free lipstick to the first 100 attendees) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are the event sponsors with the support of the Times Square Alliance.

In addition to the previously announced special appearances by Lillias White, who will be hosting, and Ben Vereen, the program will include performances from Broadway stars including:

Lawrence Alexander with Gary Cooper and Jaquez Sims; Jacqueline B Arnold; Nick Rashad Burroughs; Bongi Duma; LaVon Fisher-Wilson; Amber Iman; André Jordan with Ravi Best on trumpet; Crystal Joy; Stanley Martin; Anastacia McCleskey; Ray Mercer & Lion King Cast Members; Janinah Burnett with Keith Brown on piano; Keenan Scott II, Britton Smith & The Sting; Kimber Elayne Sprawl with Matthew Frederick Harris, Marc Kudisch, Tom Nelis, and Austin Scott; and Richard Riaz Yoder.

*(performers subject to change)

The creative and production team includes Steve H. Broadnax III as Director, Daryl Waters as Music Director, Nzinga Williams as General Manager, and Cody Renard Richard as Stage Manager. The Broadway League is the executive producer of the event. Brian Moreland and Aaliytha Stevens are Co-Chairs of the Broadway League's Multi-Cultural Task Force.

The goal of Black to Broadway is to inspire deeper engagement with, awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people. Created by The Broadway League in 2019, and originally called Let's Do Broadway, this initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway-on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community.

For more about Black to Broadway visit BroadwayLeague.com. Performers are subject to change. For Broadway information in NYC as well as for shows on tour across North America and internationally, visit Broadway.org.