Vote Now for Dreamcast of the Week - Peter and the Starcatcher!
Play along with our Dreamcast of the Week! Each week, we'll be picking one show that's celebrating an anniversary and have our followers vote on who they think should play Broadway's most beloved characters!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks eight years since the opening of Peter and the Starcatcher opened and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Peter Pan prequel characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Vote now until Friday, April 17th at noon. Cast list goes up on Friday!
