Vote Now for Dreamcast of the Week - Gypsy!
Play along with our Dreamcast of the Week! Each week, we'll be picking one show that's celebrating an anniversary and have our followers vote on who they think should play Broadway's most beloved characters!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 61 years since the opening of the original production of Gypsy and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
New! We're asking our Instagram followers who they want to play Louise! Comment your choices on our page HERE!
