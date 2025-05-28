Voices Of Ascension Singers to Perform LOVE, RENAISSANCE STYLE in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a nod to the 1970s TV show Love, American Style, singers from the New York City-based professional chorus Voices of Ascension will perform Love, Renaissance Style as part of the Minnie Untermyer Series on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at the Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers.

Curated by Guest Artistic Director and mezzo-soprano Maren Montalbano, the program features soprano Jessica Beebe, tenor Jacob Perry, and bass Daniel Schwartz singing selections from the saucy side of the secular Renaissance, with Kevin Payne accompanying on lute. With a blend of music and storytelling that reveals the passion, humor, and humanity of a bygone age, this quartet, comprised of specialists in Renaissance repertoire from Voices of Ascension, presents tunes ranging from playful madrigals to songs full of ribaldry.

Voices of Ascension recently announced its 2025-2026 season, which kicks off with its annual Candlelight Christmas Concerts in December. Through a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire, Voices of Ascension fills its 36th season with music from the Renaissance to rarely-heard works by Brahms, Kodály, and Duruflé as they continue to celebrate the breadth of classical choral music while fostering the next generation of artists and music-lovers. Additional highlights include a collaboration with Dark Horse Consort in a thrilling intersection of scholarship and expressive brilliance in Monteverdi Vespers of 1610; a guest appearance by Beth Willer-Founder and Artistic Director of Lorelei Ensemble and Director of Choral Studies at the Peabody Institute-as she leads Voices of Ascension in a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire; and a concert that illuminates the depth and beauty of Renaissance choral music in Masters of the Renaissance: The Netherlands School.

Event Information:

Love, Renaissance Style

Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Untermyer Gardens | 945 North Broadway | Yonkers, NY 10701

Tickets: $37.76

Link: https://2025VoicesofAscension.eventbrite.com

Program:

A summer evening of light, ancient, and delightfully naughty music from the secular Renaissance.

Artists:

Voices of Ascension Singers

Jessica Bebe, soprano

Maren Montalbano, mezzo-soprano

Jacob Perry, tenor

Daniel Schwartz, bass

Kevin Payne, lute

Maren Montalbano, Curator and Guest Artistic Director