Vogue Will Present A MOMENT WITH THE MET Celebration of Met Galas Past

Vogue has announced that today it will be hosting a virtual celebration of Met Galas past, called A Moment With the Met.

Throughout the day, Vogue will be looking back at highlights from previous years, including red carpet outfits, memorable moments, and more. A Moment With The Met will stream live on YouTube at 6 p.m. EDT on May 4.

The stream will feature an address by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, a live performance by Florence and the Machine, and a DJ set from Virgil Abloh.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Wintour said. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment-one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Six new videos will also premiere over the next two days, bringing Met gala memories to life with insight from former attendees including Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Stella McCartney, and more.

The video lineup is as follows:

Monday, May 4

Liza Koshy's Best Red Carpet Moments - 10 a.m.

Life in Looks: Naomi Campbell - 3 p.m.

A Moment With the Met: Livestream - 6 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Met Oral History: Cardi B and Jeremy Scott - 3 p.m.

Met Oral History: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney - 10 a.m.

Learn more at https://www.vogue.com/article/how-to-watch-a-moment-with-the-met-gala-2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You