Vitamin String Quartet to Bring 'The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond' to Adler Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classical crossover supergroup Vitamin String Quartet are bringing The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, May 16 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $45, $60 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and are currently available at www.eventbrite.com.

Long before “Bridgerton” broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers"(Nylon).