Vitamin String Quartet to Bring 'The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond' to Adler Hall

Classical crossover supergroup Vitamin String Quartet are bringing The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, May 16 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $45, $60 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and are currently available at www.eventbrite.com.
Long before “Bridgerton” broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers"(Nylon).
New York Observer wrote, "VSQ's atmospheric hits have made classical versions of pop music cool.” On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd to DaftPunk. VSQ are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world with over 2 billion streams and seven albums charting on both Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts.
