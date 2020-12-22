Visual AIDS 23rd Annual POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE Event Announced,

Visual AIDS, the only contemporary arts organization fully committed to raising AIDS and HIV awareness through dialogue, art exhibitions and public forums, announces their virtual Postcards from the Edge annual fundraiser January 8-15. A unique opportunity for buyers to acquire original postcard sized artwork from both famous and emerging artists anonymously on display, the week-long event will offer an exclusive preview period, silent auction and virtual sale open to the public.

With the inaugural event held in December of 1998, the annual Postcards from the Edge has sold anonymous postcards from celebrated artists like Jeff Koons, Louise Bourgeois and Ed Ruscha and raised over $2 million to support the organization's ability to produce AIDS-focused contemporary art programs and provide supplies and assistance to artists living with HIV/AIDS. Exhibiting over 1000 pieces of 4x6 postcard sized art in a range of mediums including painting, drawing, photography, textiles, collage and more, pieces are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and sold anonymously. The identity of the artist is revealed only after the work is purchased, with their signature on the back. At the price of $85 for all pieces, collectors can try their luck at selecting works by famous artists, or simply buy work they like.

While having been held in prominent galleries across New York City over its 22-year history, the organization will hold the event virtually this year due to extended COVID related closures. A VIP preview evening for collectors and artists will be held on Friday, January 8, and a week-long digital sale, January 9-15. Through pivoting to a virtual model, the attendance of this event can now extend past a local reach for the first time and hopes to draw in appreciators of art from throughout the U.S.

"In past years, long lines have formed outside our host gallery in anticipation of the event, with eager guests running through the doors as the sale began, hoping to be the first to spot and purchase works by well-known artists," explains Esther McGowan, Executive Director of Visual AIDS. "The silver lining to this year's virtual event is being able to invite more arts enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to join us for this special event and work together to raise funds so that we can continue our AIDS activism work and support artists living with HIV."

The virtual Postcards from the Edge will take place January 8-15, 2021 at postcards.visualaids.org.

A VIP preview will take place Friday, January 8, 6:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. No sales will be made at this event, but it's the only chance to see all of the artworks before the sale begins on Saturday morning.

The online benefit will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9 and close at midnight, January 15. All artworks will be sold at $85.00

The online gallery and sale will be hosted at postcards.visualaids.org. The site is designed by web design firm Partner & Partners.

There is no fee to browse the online gallery.

A "buy 4 get the 5th free" special will be in place throughout the length of the sale.

An additional complementary auction of larger works will be happening at artsy.net/visualaids from January 8-22.