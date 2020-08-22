Virtual Venue Theatricals Presents The Digital Premiere Of HEATHERS

The production premieres September 18.

Virtual Venue Theatricals, a fully virtual production company, announced the digital world premiere of the hit off-Broadway musical, "Heathers". The show features a cast and production team from across the United States and Canada, assembled together through Zoom rehearsals. "Heathers: The Musical", based on the eponymous cult-classic 1988 movie, will stream on www.virtualvenuetheatricals.com September 18-20.

While the musical will premiere in a non-traditional environment, audiences should not expect a scaled-back experience. Director and lead actress (Veronica Sawyer) Charity Farrell said of the production, "Nothing is getting trimmed. Every element you expect to see from a full-length musical in a live, stage performance is there, plus additional elements we get to explore in this medium. We are honored to have a creative team that has worked throughout the industry on Broadway and off-Broadway, cruise ships, and worldwide in concert series and events. The level of experience from the production team and cast members coupled with the innovation of this platform is going to be truly exciting for audiences to watch."

Created in response to theatre shut downs across the country, VVT celebrates the opportunity to produce high-quality performances online and bring together creatives and audiences without borders. Canadian Jill Amantea (featured dancer) said of her experience, "Not only are we able to rehearse and perform from all across the continent, but audience members can also watch the show from anywhere in the world. In a time when it's easy to feel disconnected, VVT is keeping theatre alive and bringing people together."

Interested parties can buy tickets for $15/each. The show runs September 18, 19, and 20 at 5:00pm PDT. For ticket sales and more information, visit www.virtualvenuetheatricals.com.

About Virtual Venue Theatricals: VVT is a virtual production company based in Irvine, CA run by owner/artistic director Charity Farrell and managing director Abby Parr. VVT was founded in 2020 by a group of professional artists as the demand for live performance shifted to a digital medium in order to put performers and production teams to work in a creative capacity and keep the art form of live theater in front of audiences.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You