Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, September 9- with Amanda Green, the Righteous Brothers and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 50: Great Duos- Music of enormous power and significance can be performed by just two people, as you will see in this program of duos. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Amanda Green. click here

NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Rep to present the streaming of the play Necessary Sacrifices from Sept 9 - October 11. Go to northcoastrep.org to buy tickets. Based on the two documented meetings between Abraham Lincoln and Frederic Douglass at the height of the Civil War, Necessary Sacrifices reveals the anguish and emotions of these two leaders as they grapple with war, peace, politics and moral courage. Originally commissioned by Ford's Theatre in Washington, D. C., North Coast Rep's West Coast premiere puts audiences squarely in the room where history happened. With its strong echoes of today's political landscape, this riveting drama will captivate history buffs and theatre-lovers alike. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theater - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Karen Olivo - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Othello - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

4:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids- 123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. click here

As Far As Isolation Goes - Tania El Khoury & Basel Zaraa - Theater for an audience of you. Through touch, sound, and interactivity As Far As Isolation Goes (online) is a moving microtheater piece which explores the journey of asylum seekers. Experience this very unique virtual performance; over Zoom artist Basel Zaraa takes you through a story where you respond to his prompts. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Camp Featurette- See how the talented kids of this year's virtual opera camp put together their big presentation, Song of Los Angeles. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Workshop | James Brown III - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most magical and inventive shows to hit Broadway and The West End. The play brings a new story of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their children to life on stage and I want to give you a little taste of how we tell the story through movement. click here

7:00 PM

Urban Stages: #NWORD - In #NWORD, VAUGHN, the Black mother of an eight-year-old boy named Memphis, confronts MACK, a white real estate broker at an open house in SoHo. A video posted online captures Mack's daughter, Hazel, calling Memphis the "n word" on the school bus. Accusations of racism are debated between the school administration and parents. The event has repercussions on the women's marital lives, drawing their husbands TOM and JAKE into the conflict. When an unexpected death reveals betrayal, ugly tensions rise to the surface and expose disturbing truths. click here

Flight Simulator - Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

THE CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW (ONLINE EDITION) - A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight! click here

Gayle's Broadway Rose Live Virtual Cabaret - This is the first of three Virtual Cabarets we have planned! While we are temporarily closed due to the Pandemic, our very Talented Singing Servers still want to entertain you! Our Singing Servers have been working hard putting together a great production for your viewing pleasure... featuring fabulous performances by several of our veteran performers plus a couple of new additions to the team! Donations are welcome and go directly to the servers participating in the production... see VENMO link in the accompanying Flyer @Marc_Christopher! Keep a look out for our re-opening date to be announced following the lifting of NYC restrictions! Come hear our cast of talented aspiring Broadway performers as singing servers, waiters and waitresses... visit our web site at gaylesbroadwayrose.com for more information. We are located in the heart of Times Square, New York City and NYC's Broadway Theater District at 694 8th Ave (corner of 44th St across from the Majestic Theater)... serving amazing milkshakes plus a delicious menu selection! click here

SEVEN HOMELESS MAMMOTHS WANDER NEW ENGLAND- Act 1 - Playwright-in-residence, Madeleine George began her relationship with Two River nine years ago with the world premiere production of her play Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a deliciously smart and funny "academic sex comedy" about life in a small university town. In George's play, Dean Wreen's college is in dire financial straits, and a plan to close its on-campus natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves in every direction-just as the Dean's ex-girlfriend has come back into her life. This definitely complicates things with her much younger girlfriend, Andromeda. Neither budget cuts nor the shadows cast by seven about-to-be-homeless mammoths are any match for the sweet taste of romance in this hilarious and deeply moving play. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. From November 22, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "Take the Rubbish Out, Sasha" - Sasha, a colonel in the Ukrainian army, who has died of a heart failure, sees his widow Katia and his step-daughter Oksana prepare his funeral feast. A year later, the country will be engulfed in the events that can make the dead rise. Sasha is ready to be resurrected, but his family is not. They are reluctant to bury him again. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

Stars in the House - Best of Stars In The House! Join Seth, James and Dr. LaPook to celebrate our 199th Episode with "best of" clips and special guest stars from the last SIX MONTHS! click here

Joe's Pub Live - Curated by vocalist and composer Arooj Aftab, SAUVE (South Asian Union Voltage Experiment) is an annual new music festival, a platform for collaborative and experimental new works in the electronic, modular, synthwave, and dream-scape genres. Meandering through musicians of South Asian heritage and non, SAUVE creates a night of music that emits a subtle, graceful nod at the ancestral musical qualities of South Asia, while completely submerged in the elusive sounds of modern day modular synthesis. Set to a backdrop of what can just simply be known as the new-music, neo-classical New York music scene, SAUVE nights are celebrations of all our music journeys, past and here to come. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music. click here

