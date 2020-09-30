Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, September 30- with John Lloyd Young, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Boys in the Band on Netflix - Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them. Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film. click here

The Glorias on Prime Video - Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, her guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and her writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, against the backdrop of a lonely bus on an open highway, five Glorias trace Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s and beyond. In her hotly anticipated new film, Julie Taymor brings her signature inventiveness and audacity to craft a complex tapestry of one of the most iconic and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. Remarkable performances by Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander steer an engaging cast with strong supporting turns from Janelle Monáe and Bette Midler. Taymor makes her own rules in this dazzling ode to self-reflection, exploring the importance of forging your own path and embracing the challenge of the open road. click here

THE BOYS IN THE BAND: SOMETHING PERSONAL - Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them. THE BOYS IN THE BAND: SOMETHING PERSONAL is a documentary short celebrating 50 years of the late playwright Mart Crowley and his groundbreaking work. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest John Lloyd Young. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theater - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

NYTW: MASTERCLASS: Designing A Look - Join us for a Masterclass with costume designer Montana Levi Blanco (The House That Will Not Stand, Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Red Speedo) and hair, wig & makeup designer Cookie Jordan (Slave Play, The House That Will Not Stand). The two have collaborated on countless productions and they'll come together to discuss their collaborative process and how they imagine a look for the stage. We will be livestreaming this event to our Facebook page, and a recording will be available there once it ends. If Zoom is at capacity, you can follow along there, even without a Facebook account! click here

The Show Must Go Online- Timon of Athens - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

5:00 PM

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas - Misty Copeland with Alessandra Ferri, Romeo and Juliet click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Mei Ann Teo and Aaron Salley from Musical Theatre Factory! - Tune in this week as we welcome Mei Ann Teo and Aaron Salley from Musical Theatre Factory! Located in the heart of New York City, Musical Theatre Factory is an artist service organization dedicated to dismantling oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story in song. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Workshop | James Brown III - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most magical and inventive shows to hit Broadway and The West End. The play brings a new story of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their children to life on stage and I want to give you a little taste of how we tell the story through movement. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! This week join comedy duo David Josefsberg (Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers) and Tally Sessions (Beauty and the Beast, South Pacific). click here

The Days of Re-Creation: A Virtual Play - The Days of Re-Creation is a virtual play written by Masi Asare, AriDy Nox, Erlina Ortiz, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, BD Wong, and Lauren Yee, starring Ang Bey, Guadalís del Carmen, Christine Toy Johnson, Kimberly S. Fairbanks, Suli Holum, J. Hernandez, and Iraisa Ann Reilly. Directed by Rebecca Aparicio. We are living in a time of incredible upheaval. Our daily lives are unrecognizable from a year ago. As a country, we are undergoing a deep reexamination of the institutions that surround us. Each day it feels like we are recreating ourselves and seeking to rebuild in new and better ways. 2020 will be seen as a pivotal year in the history of mankind. While it has been full of fear, exhaustion, conflict, and death, it also has the potential to be a year of revolution, rebirth, and re-creation. The Days of Re-Creation: A Virtual Play is seven 10-minute plays on this theme of re-creation which relate in some way to one of the 7 days of creation from the Book of Genesis. Originally developed by Live & In Color, Devanand Janki, Artistic Director click here

ROMEO AND JULIET- Act 1 - Two River is currently working on an ambitious project to produce a festival built around Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. As a part of that project, we plan to co-produce this modern verse translation of the Shakespeare classic by South Korean playwright, Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams, Cardboard Piano) with NAATCO. The translation was originally commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival as part of Play on! 36 playwrights translate Shakespeare. click here

7:30 PM

Broadway & The Bard - Broadway & The Bard, universally acclaimed stage and screen veteran Len Cariou gives full voice to an idea that he has harbored since his first prophetic Broadway season of Henry V and Applause; Combining his two great loves - Shakespeare and American Musical Comedy - into one rich and diverse tapestry; outfitting trenchant classical soliloquies and sonnets with inventive musical pairings from beloved writers of the Great White Way - an eighty-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song by a one-of-a-kind master actor of exquisite vintage in what the Bard might refer to as "a most rare vision." click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 1, 2012. click here

Switching Tracks - Join us for the premiere of our Roustabouts Second Stage Virtual Reading Series with "Switching Tracks" by Matthew Salazar-Thompson. Directed by Jacole Kitchen and featuring Allison Spratt Pearce and Steven Lone. 7:30PM Pacific time A divorced couple, Michael and Rebecca haven't seen each other in over ten years. After a chance encounter at Grand Central Station, both of them find new connections with each other as they comb through the bevy of old emotions as they strive to move forward. The past and future come together in this dramedy about the present state of modern love. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- Inside Chamber Music Plus IV - Join distinguished composer and radio personality, Bruce Adolphe, as he explores Mozart's Quintet in D major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 593. click here

8:00 PM

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "Decomposed Theatre" - Imagine the fragments of a shattered mirror. Once upon a time, the mirror was perfectly whole, it reflected the heavens, the world, the souls of us all. And then it shattered, no one knows when, why, or how. What we do know is that we probably have all of its parts, and that they still hold the spirit and atmosphere of the original whole. The challenge before us now is to reconstruct that original. But beware that this may prove to be impossible, because no one has ever seen the mirror in its complete state, no one even knows what it looked like. Maybe even a shard or two are missing . . .Still, it promises to be a fascinating journey because each time we impose an order on the pieces, we create something, a mirror that reflects so many surprises despite its imperfections. click here

The Tribute Artist - This show, originally presented in their 2013/2014 Season, features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse. This 'perfect' scheme goes awry and leads to a wild path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers. Expect Busch's signature blend of quick-witted banter and gender-bending hijinks in this play by the master of farce. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

Stars in the House - The Ladies of JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Cast Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Susann Fletcher, Debbie Gravitte, JoAnn Hunter, Mary Ann Lamb and Faith Prince click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music. click here

