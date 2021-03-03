Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 3- with Patrick Cassidy, Ian McKellen and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 3, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 23: High Drama - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Written while French composer Olivier Messiaen was in a prisoner-of-war camp, this program features his powerful Quatuor pour la fin du temps (Quartet for the End of Time). click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Patrick Cassidy click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Sir Ian McKellen in Conversation - About this Event During the summer of 1976 theatergoers who had the good fortune to be in Stratford-upon-Avon were treated to riveting performances by a young actor who co-starred in two of Shakespeare's most legendary works. That season established Ian McKellen as one of our era's most charismatic actors. It was altogether fitting, then, that in May of 1996 he was selected as the inaugural recipient of a newly-created Gielgud Award for Excellence in the Dramatic Arts. click here

3:00 PM

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth and a small room in Dublin becomes the world. click here

6:00 PM

Mark Steinberg, violin; Marcy Rosen, cello; Jonathan Biss, piano - PCMS reunites three of our favorite musicians in an evening dedicated to Schubert. At the core of this program is Schubert's late masterpiece, the E-flat Major Piano Trio, which Schubert's biographer, Brian Newbold describes as "a state of the art product of Schubert at the height of his powers, running the gamut of expression from joyful affirmation to rapt meditation." This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Schubert: Violin Sonata in A Minor, D. 385 Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, D. 929 click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME - Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME, the award-winning play written by Bernardine Ann Teraz Stapleton. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, MIRANDA MACDONALD plays the Woman, in prison for killing her husband - a man who has abused her for years. Her journey as a wife, mother, daughter, but most of all as a person, unfolds in her interactions with unseen cops and a parade of talk show hosts. "Sadly, bringing focus to violence against women continues to be relevant," says Jenn Deon, PerSIStance Theatre's producing artistic director. "It's easy for people to assume that domestic violence is something that only happens at a distance. I think that 'Offensive to Some' illustrates how easy #metoo continues to happen in a society that still doesn't do enough to support survivors." Written by Bernardine Ann Teraz Stapleton / Directed by Ruth Lawrence / Starring Miranda MacDonald / Production Management by Mara Bredovskis / Stage Management by Jaimie Tait / Lighting Design by Diana Daly / Set and Costume Design by Emily Austin / Sound Design by Lori Clarke / Produced by Jenn Deon for PerSIStence Theatre / Associate Producer Erika Squires / Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Martin / Production Assistant Gao Huiyan / Videography by the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre / Editing by Brian Kenny. click here

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. 100% of the proceeds for SWEAT are being donated to The Fortune Society, a non-profit organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration, thus strengthening the fabric of our communities. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

Stars in the House - FLOYD COLLINS Cast Reunion with Jason Danieley, Chris Innvar, Martin Moran, Theresa McCarthy, Cass Morgan, Jesse Lenat, Tina Landau, Adam Guettel a?? click here