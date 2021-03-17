Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 17- with Rachel York, Bonnie Milligan, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 17, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

3:00 PM

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

6:00 PM

Irish Poetry Slam - Join Gingold Theatrical Group and an all-star company including Robert Cuccioli, Tyne Daly, Melissa Errico, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, Andrea Marcovicci, Tonya Pinkins, Thom Sesma, Renee Taylor, Sally Wilfert, Karen Ziemba, and more, for a virtual open mic: come as you are and share what you'd like: a poem, an excerpt, a monologue, a saying, a song, or a toast! Shaw, Yeats, Wilde, Joyce, Friel, Beckett, Keane, O'Brien, Johnston, Edgeworth, Heanèy, Lady Gregory, Goldsmith, Moore, etc. Any Irish Writer! click here

Be Our Guest with Baayork Lee! - She's one singular sensation! We're chatting with Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line, Promises, Promises) this week on Be Our Guest! Tune in for an amazing conversation on 3/17 at 6PM EST with this legendary dancer! Be Our Guest is A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: CultureHub - La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. When the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 aligned with the intended opening weekend of Re-Fest, CultureHub shifted the festival to a fully online format, livestreaming artist interviews, exhibition tours, performances, workshops and conversations that reached over 6,000 unique live viewers. As we near the 1 year mark of the pandemic hitting New York City, CultureHub opens Re-Fest 2021, which engages the theme "re-circulation", exploring how we circulate art, ideas, and information both locally and between geographically disparate communities. In this Live Talk, the CultureHub team will reflect on the creative producing practices that have emerged in our organization and recent collaborations with our local and global community. Panelists will include the CultureHub Team: DeAndra Anthony, Mattie Barber-Bockelman, Sangmin Chae, Billy Clark, Jean Garcia, Iris Yujin Jeong, and Scarlett Kim click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

THE WAY FORWARD: PAST- WE HAVE BEEN HERE BEFORE - We Have Been Here Before will feature Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater, and Patrick Gaspard, Cultural Ambassador and Former President of the Open Society Foundations, in an intimate conversation, discussing how theater has uniquely responded to - and been shaped by - periods of social change and challenge. From Athenian drama, to protest performance, to the role of storytelling in the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission and beyond, Oskar and Patrick will explore how theater is both changeable and constant. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Anna Bolena Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Tamara Mumford, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 15, 2011. click here

50 Year Legacy Experience - "50 Year Legacy Experience" is narrated by Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. Concept & Creation by Eduardo Vilaro; Joshua Preston, Chief Operating Officer; and Natalia Mesa, Community Engagement Director. Edited by Natalia Mesa The film features excerpts from Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder, Tres Cantos by Talley Beatty, Group Portrait of a Ladyby Vicente Nebrada, Batucada Fantástica by Vicente Nebrada, Recuerdo de Camp Amor by Talley Beatty, Cada Noche Tango by Graciela Daniele, Solo by Susan Marshall, Good Night Paradise by Ramón Oller, Guajira by Pedro Ruiz, Palladium Nights by Willie Rosario, Nube Blanco by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Asuka by Eduardo Vilaro, and Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales. Videos in the film are provided by Nel Shelby Productions and Video D Studios. Contributions from the members of the Center for the Performing Arts and a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board help make the program free of charge. The program is part of the center's "Up Close and Virtual" 2020-21 season. Geisinger and Northwest provide support for virtual presentations by the Center for the Performing Arts. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - HEAD OVER HEELS Reunion! Original Broadway Cast members reunite including Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York and Tom Alan Robbins. a?? click here