Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, June 10- with Betty Buckley, Brenda Braxton and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 10, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! | Meghan Lynch - We'll start our mornings off together to hopefully make some space within ourselves for the day ahead, even when feeling perhaps physically confined. It may be useful to bring a notebook to each session because it'll begin with three remembrances of gratitude from the day before (and perhaps some journaling after the class is over). We'll then meditate using a different modality each day for about 15-20 minutes. Then, we dance it out. Because, honestly, it's just important to let off a little steam, purge any unresolved feelings, and get ready for an uplifting and productive day. Let's get those endorphins flowing from the get. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: No Nouns Aloud. Inspector Pulse discovers that he can make up music for verbs and for adjectives but not for nouns. Be there when he tries out his theory! click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'TINA' Workshop | Nick Burroughs - Disco dance class! Come and learn PROUD MARY - a dance number inspired by Tina the Tina Turner Musical! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Juilliard K-12 Drama Workshop with Forrest Malloy (Episode 54). Learn how to prepare a classical monologue for auditioning, guest hosted by Juilliard alumnus Forrest Malloy click here

Stars in the House - FREE SPEECH: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word with James Alexander, Masi Asare, Valerie David, Jennifer Nelson, Nandita Shenoy and Bil Wright click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking into Broadway: Auditions (Part 2/2) | Hannah Shankman - Let's all get on the same page about auditions. There are so many types of auditions, so many songs to choose from and so much more to worry about when audition. But let's control the things we can. This week we will focus more on the audition day itself. How to best prepare for the audition on the day. I will give you tools and tips on how to confidently and professionally approach your auditions. This will include how to behave in the room, etiquette in and out of the audition room, how to deal with possible hiccups, how to prep sides for a specific audition or callback and how to approach the callback as well! We will also discuss what happens after the audition and how to learn something each time you walk in and out of the audition room. click here

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival- TentTalks with Gabra Zackman - Along with acting and writing, HVSF Alum Gabra Zackman has had a parallel career in audiobook narration. She has recorded over 300 audiobooks to date. Gabra describes herself as a "multidisciplinary storyteller." Join her and HVSF Associate Artistic Director, Sean McNall, for a conversation about the convergence of acting and audio storytelling. click here

The Show Must Go Online- King John - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids. Gina Chavez performs an inspiring set of songs in English and Spanish with vocals, guitar, and a loop station. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ensemble Singing | Nathan Lucrezio - Have you always wanted to learn the singing numbers from your favorite Broadway Shows? In Nathan's Broadway Vocal Class we will do just that! First we will focus on how to approach your voice through a proper vocal and physical warm up. Followed by working on a specific selection from a Broadway Musical. The focus is versatility, and understanding how to sing within an Ensemble. Reading music is a plus but not a necessity! click here

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

NYTW FIRESIDE CHAT: Reflections on the Recession - Join 2050 Literary Fellow Tramane Harris and Executive Fellow Declan Zhang in conversation with Stephanie Ybarra (Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage) Jonathan McCrory (Artistic Director, National Black Theater) & Pirronne Yousefzadeh (Associate Artistic Director and Director of Engagement, Geva Theatre Center) on the 2008-10 recession and the changes it created within the theater industry relative to the current challenges posed by COVID-19. click here

SigSpace - SigSpace is a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather. SigSpace also continues to sustain Signature's lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for the NYC community. SigSpace launches with the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Brenda Braxton! - This week's guest is Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago)! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Frederick Ballentine click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Cardio Fitness Burst | Shaye Hopkins - This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. Join Shaye as she cheers you on through a high energy, low impact cardio and bodyweight workout, focusing on core, strength and Fun! Fun! Fun! click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Dreamgirls Reunion with Angela Robinson, LaTonya Holmes, and Sharon Wilkins. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

HERE@Home- 837 Venice Boulevard (2008) - Faye Driscoll - 837 Venice Boulevard is about the impossibility of a consistent self. As an adolescent perhaps you tried on identities like jackets until one fit. Or maybe you never found one that fit but that "misfit" also became an identity. With some irreverence towards social stereotypes, 837 Venice Boulevard attempts to simultaneously poke fun at and transcend the construct of identity. The performers play "themselves" - a charming but ultimately confusing acting job - as they weave through manipulative relationships, dark childhood memories, funny but sad psychological breakdowns, and intentionally bad dance routines. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel. Starring Christine Schäfer, Alice Coote, Rosalind Plowright, Philip Langridge, and Alan Held, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski. From January 1, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - with special guest Betty Buckley! click here

