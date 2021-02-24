Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, February 24- with Laura Bell Bundy, Victoria Clark and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 24, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Encores! Inside the Revival | Love Life - Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (director), Consulting Producer for Musical Theater and previous Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel, and Music Director Rob Berman discuss their process of imagining Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seen 1948 musical Love Life. The team explores how Love Life-a musical depicting more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-resonates more than ever as its values, social satire, and activism comment on the national divorce we currently find ourselves in. Book by Alan Jay Lerner, music and lyrics by Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner Directed by Victoria Clark Note: This spring 2020 Encores! production was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. click here

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 22: A Trio of Cultures - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Revisit the New York Premiere performance of John Harbison's If for Soprano and Ensemble, plus enjoy Dvorák's Piano Quartet in D major, Op. 23. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Laura Bell Bundy! click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

3:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: Vasthy Mompoint click here

Mwenso & The Shakes - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Vocalist and bandleadera?? Michael Mwenso and pianist and composer Mathis Picard lead a musical journey through the sounds and history of Harlem (Rerun). click here

5:00 PM

FIRESIDE CHAT: NO PASSING HERE: FOUR LATINX ARTISTS ON THEATRE AND RACE/ETHNICITY - What happens when Indigenous, Black, and Asian Latinx theatre artists get together to talk about art, life, the myths of Mestizaje and dismantling Latinidad? We literally don't know because it hasn't been done before. The theatre world in the US is behind on understanding Latinx communities and the complexities of both race and ethnicity within them. Inspired by conversations about race and indigeneity that are being led by actors Tenoch Huerta and Yalitza Aparicio in Mexico, Playwright Victor I. Cazares has invited artists Virginia Grise, Lindsay Rico, Andrew G. Rodriguez and Tiffany Small to discuss, organize and dream. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Kelvin Dinkins Jr.! - We're thrilled to be chatting with the Assistant Dean of the Yale School of Drama, General Manager of the Yale Repertory Theatre and Assistant Professor Adjunct of Theater Management Kelvin Dinkins Jr. on Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

Myths and Hymns - The central project of MasterVoices' 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith over 23 episodes. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

Ballet Hispánico Caravanserai Watch Party - Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization, recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, continues its B Unidos Facebook Watch Party Series celebrating 50th Anniversary archival performance treasures with Caravanserai on February 24, 2021 at 6:30pm. Enjoy a company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by a live Q&A session with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, and special guests. click here

7:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

#stillHERE Online | No One Is Forgotten - No One Is Forgotten is the story of Lali and Beng, an aid worker and journalist being held captive. Yesterday you met the performers playing Beng; Today we'd like to introduce the two performers playing Lali: Amelia Workman (spoken) and Andrea Jones-Sojola (sung). Amelia has appeared on Succession, Elementary, Bull and Blindspot and played a small role opposite Michelle Williams in After The Wedding. Her work onstage has led her to work with Pulitzer winning playwrights, understudy Kerry Washington and perform in over a dozen countries. She also played the titular role in the lauded 2019 revival of Fornez's Fefu and her Friends. click here

Hava Tequila Cabaret - The inaugural episode is hosted by Adam B. Shapiro, one of the stars of the award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and the host and director of Folksbiene's Chanukah Spectacular, which premiered in December 2020 and drew over 35,000 viewers. This fun-filled event brings together a cast of young and rising talent-most who've starred in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene productions like Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and The Sorceress, including, Dani Apple, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Daniella Rabbani, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, and Mikhl Yashinsky. Michael Winograd will join Daniella Rabbani to perform a duet. Hava Tequila Cabaret is a benefit for the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene through permission from Theatre Authority, Inc. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Robert Carsen. From February 24, 2007. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating William Finn's Birthday with guests TBA! click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special virtual reimagining of Give Me Your Hand, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here