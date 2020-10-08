Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, October 8- with NEXT ON STAGE Season 2, Beth Leavel, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary HERB ALPERT IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Beth Leavel! click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

Why We Tell the Story: Climate Storytelling - How can theatre be a powerful agent for change in a turbulent world? As theatre makers, we can inspire action and foster dialogue about our global climate crisis through the way we make our art, and through the art we make. Join us for this session with Chantal Bilodeau, playwright and Founder/Artistic Director of The Arctic Cycle, as we dive into the power of storytelling. Chantal will discuss Climate Change Theatre Action, a biennial initiative that presents a series of worldwide readings and performances of short climate change plays. We will explore ways for playwrights, performers, producers, crew and audiences to get involved in work about the climate crisis and what it means to use theatre as a tool to empower a positive vision for the future. click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest is Kathryn Gallagher! click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - RUFUS NORRIS (Artistic Director, The National Theatre, London) click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Janis Siegel with John DiMartino - Please join ten-time Grammy-winning chanteuse Janis Siegel and world-renowned jazz pianist/composer John DiMartino as they explore duo material in various moods and genres, including Great American songbook, bossa nova, new jazz compositions, Sondheim and Bernstein. John is a musical shapeshifter of sorts, bringing a beautiful lyricism, swing and authenticity to everything he touches. Janis is a founding member of the vocal group The Manhattan Transfer, a sassy New York native, educator and solo artist. The intention is to have a swinging time on the Birdland stage, enjoy the intimacy of the duo format and to entertain YOU! click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

Joe's Pub Live - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

7:30 PM

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - Nazis and Me, written and performed by David Lawson: white supremacy and bigotry. click here

Nazis and Me - Hate groups have always been a part of David Lawson's life, from being a child in a Jewish household witnessing vandalism and bomb threats at his hometown JCC, to being an adult dealing with Trump-supporting relatives clashing with LGBTQ relatives while getting trolled by Incels and Pepe the Frog worshipers. Nazis and Me is Lawson's one-man show about confronting hate set in a time where hateful Americans feel a strong sense of comfort: Right now. Following David's performance, host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff will join him for a discussion of the themes in his show, and why they are essential to think and talk about at this moment. click here

Artist Series: Anthony McGill - The Front Row Artist Series concerts focus on the work of individual artists in a variety of ensembles, complemented by a short documentary film on the artist's life and work. click here

APOLLO 13: THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Stranded 205,000 miles from Earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert fight a desperate battle to survive. 77 hours into their mission they lose all communications with Earth as they pass around the dark side of the Moon. Further from home than mankind has ever been, in total darkness and facing impossible odds of survival the Astronauts confront themselves and each other. Marking 50 years since the launch of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, and based, in part, on actual transcripts, this brand-new online play is a captivating re-telling of one of the greatest space stories of all time. From the creative team behind the critically acclaimed lockdown production of Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong Online and Watching Rosie, Torben Betts' The Dark Side of The Moon explores the outer limits of faith, hope and the power of the human spirit. Starring Tom Chambers (Father Brown), Christopher Harper (Coronation Street), Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) with Jenna Augen (Episodes), Philip Franks (Darling Buds of May) and Poppy Roe (Royal Matchmaker) and directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From April 8, 1989. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 30! click here

Stars in the House - Ain't It Grand - A Free Virtual Celebration to support Redhouse with Hunter Foster, Jeremy Kushnier, Steve Hayes, Maia Sharp, Marya Grandy, Trey Anastasio, Georgia Stitt, Sutton Foster and Nikki Renee Daniels. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Tenor Ashley Faatolalia partners with pianist Louise Thomas for a program of classic art songs, presented in collaboration with Musco Center for the Arts and Chapman University. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Open Rehearsal*: Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis (2002), and more TBD - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

10:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater. click here

