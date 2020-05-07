Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, May 7- Matt Bomer, Patti LuPone, and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 7, 2020.

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch w/ Bethany Tesarck - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

11:30 AM

Leave A Light On: Janique Charles Live - Star of The Lion King, Janique Charles will perform an exclusive livestreamed concert. click here

12:00 PM

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Thriller Live! Choreography w/ Ike Fallon - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Ailey Extension - 12:00pm EST BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Irish Rep: Meet the Maker - Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Tony Walton (Pippin, Guys and Dolls), in conversation with Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly, will discuss his career as a designer and director and his decades-long relationship to Irish Repertory Theatre. click here



My Favorite "Green" Things: Creating a Sustainable Live/Work Space- In the arts, our living and work spaces often blend together. Whether that space is a dressing room, work station, studio, pit, shop, or - in light of the pandemic shutdowns - our homes, these spaces offer an opportunity for personal green choices. Join Jennifer Prescott as she combines her experience as a performer and sustainability marketplace expert to discuss best practices for creating a greener living and working space. She'll examine actionable steps you can take and discuss how to select sustainable products for your live/work space - both for the current situation and going forward. click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On: Ashford Campbell Live - West End star Ashford Campbell will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. click here

2:00 PM

Live with Carnegie Hall - Though we may be physically apart, artists around the world are responding with messages of inspiration and hope. Take a journey through several performances and artistic collaborations that continue to bring audiences together, no matter where they are. click here

Stars in the House - VARIETY THURSDAY with Anne Steele and additional guests TBA. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Educator, dancer, choreographer, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Yvonne Winborne leads this easy-to-follow dance class. click here

National Theatre at Home - Antony & Cleopatra directed by Simon Godwin. At the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Introduction to Shakespeare w/ Ben Boskovic - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Ben's 10 - This week, Ben picks the greatest songs about mothers. Which songs will make the list? click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Try This At Home by The Gottabees - Bonnie Duncan, of The Gottabees, is stuck in a tiny box in her studio. All she can do is make a tiny piece of theater, to beam LIVE into your living room. Featuring: Puppets! Original silliness! A suitcase with a surprising number of things inside it! Theater games for you to play with your family! Try This At Home is brought to you by The Gottabees -- a Boston-based ensemble that, for the last seven years, has been happily making "super fun theater for the whole family." click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Aladdin Choreography w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome - Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! click here

7:00 PM

The Tank - Email Pro - Parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. All of this and more in this email-based art click here

BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Barrett Wilbert Weed & Rachel Schur - A new live, visual podcast - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. click here

Molly's Salon - A weekly Salon featuring artists and leaders of Arena Stage. These half-hour-long weekly conversations will include some of our best thinkers and creative firebrands. Molly Will sit down with a variety of artists and leaders to discuss new ideas they are excited about and glimmers of hope for the future. Craig Lucas, Playwright Ken MacDonald, Set designer Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre click here

The Oedipus Project - A dramatic reading of Sophocles' Oedipus the King as a catalyst for powerful, guided conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic click here

Paper Mill Payhouse Vault- An Andrew Lloyd Webber Evening on the set of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in May of 1999 - hosted by Albert Evans and Robert Johanson. Performers include Judy McLane, John Scherer, Dan Cooney, Thom Christopher Warren and other Joseph cast members. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Strauss's Capriccio Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. From April 23, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - THROWBACK THURSDAY with the cast of White Collar reunited! click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Julie Halston! click here

Spotlight On Plays - David Mamet's NOVEMBER starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, directed by David Mamet. click here

#LAOAtHome - A full-length audio stream of the 2019 "The Clemency of Titus," featuring some of the best powerhouse voices in the biz. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shazad Ismaily Trio click here

Let's Engage - Open Mic Night!- You've dusted off the guitar and polished your musical theater number. You can Renegade in point shoes, and your rhyme is tight! COVID-19 may have us all cooped up, but sharing your creativity need not have any bounds. Join MCC for its Thursday night open mic as a performer or spectator! Once we go live, you can sign up to step up to the mic. click here





