Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, January 14- with Haley Swindal, JJ Niemann, and More!

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Haley Swindal! click here

1:00 PM

Sustaining Three Banquets a Day: Understanding the Climate Impacts On and From Our Global Food System - Global agriculture must feed >9 billion people by 2050 without exceeding a "safe operating space" within the ecosystems that support it. Climate change further complicates this endeavor and will likely exceed the 1.5˚C warming target, due in part to agriculture itself. Thus, we are now presented with a critical question: How do we achieve resilient food and nutrition security in an ecologically responsible way? Sonali McDermid, Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at New York University, will tackle this vast question by exploring both the impact of climate change on food security and agriculture's role in driving global environmental change. She'll also describe recent work on alternative crop production systems for combined food security, climate adaptation, and climate mitigation goals and discuss how choosing what's on your plate could be among the more consequential individual climate actions. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Under the Albert Clock - Five of Northern Ireland's most inventive female playwrights were commissioned by Origin Theatre Company in 2020 to write five monologues for women inspired by Belfast's iconic landmark, the Albert Clock and to imagine their stories taking place in the year 2050. This year, The Lyric Theatre produced the new works as a collection of radio plays. "Under the Albert Clock" was first presented as a staged reading in the 2020 Origin 1st Irish's "Next Generation Series." click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: JJ Niemann . click here

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:00 PM

Haley Swindal: TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE - Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience! On Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 7pm, Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few. She lends her stunning interpretation to an array of songs that evoke the romance and nostalgia of New York City including "It Had to Be You" from "When Harry Met Sally," "Arthur's Theme" from "Arthur," and "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's." There's also a surprise original song that will remind you that Haley's talents are truly boundless. In a world in need of healing and hope, kick off 2021 with this entertaining and inspiring concert event that will remind you of your favorite New York memories, and allow you to imagine returning to the "city that never sleeps" as soon as we all are able. All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund. click here

7:30 PM

Front Row Mainstage: Enchanting Serenades - Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Armida Starring Renée Fleming, Lawrence Brownlee, Barry Banks, John Osborn, and Kobie van Rensburg, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. From May 1, 2010. click here

NJSO Virtual- Still & Dvořák: An NJSO Concert Film - Our second virtual concert will include one of Dvořák's most popular works, Serenade for Strings. Coleridge-Taylor's arrangement of the spiritual Deep River features Music Director Xian Zhang performing on the piano for the very first time with the NJSO in concert, joined by Concertmaster Eric Wyrick on violin. Captivating performances of Still's Mother and Child and Puccini's I Crisantemi also grace this program. This NJSO Concert Film is conducted by Music Director Xian Zhang, directed by Yuri Alves and produced by DreamPlay Films. click here

8:00 PM

TURNING THE PAGE: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose - To be introduced by poet Honor Moore, author of the recently published memoir "Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury," the event will feature a host of LCT artists - playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar and Sarah Ruhl; playwright/director James Lapine; director Jack O'Brien; and actor/writer Andrew Rannells reading from their own non-theatrical works. click here

Stars in the House - GREY'S ANATOMY cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill join Seth & James to discuss filming the current season, honoring frontline workers and the importance of vaccination. a?? click here