Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, December 3 with Ana Gasteyer, John Lloyd Young and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Take Care (The Unheard Stories) - Episode 5 & 6 of Take Care (The Unheard Stories) is released - a docudrama series that tells the real life stories of individuals working in the care system for older people, played by a whole host of exciting actors. Shot in a style reminiscent of Bennett's Talking Heads, the series is made up of monologues and scenes. With direct address to camera throughout you feel like you are actually in the room with each character. From Graham: an activity coordinator who accidentally starts a spaghetti fight in a care home, to Lin: a daughter whose mother keeps forgetting she has cancer, to Anya: a Russian carer who keeps getting proposed to. Take Care (The Unheard Stories) takes you on a journey through the care world, starting back in 2014 and ending in the present day, including the effect that Covid-19 and lockdown has had on carers and their loved ones. With 23 episodes and a massive cast of 29, including Lia Williams (The Crown), Jamael Westman (Hamilton) and Saffron Coomber (Emilia), this is one series you don't want to miss! New episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday - subscribe to our YouTube channel to get automatic updates when new episodes have gone live. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: John Lloyd Young click here

Unlimited: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz - Unlimited: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz is a celebration of the famed composer's works including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Children of Eden, and The Prince of Egypt, Schwartz's newest musical. The nine artists in the concert (Nikki Bentley, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Alexia Khadime, Melanie La Barrie, Carl Man, Dianne Pilkington, Liam Tamne, Oliver Tompsett) all starred in Wicked during its first 14 years in London, and two (Khadime, Tamne) are in the current cast of The Prince of Egypt. Schwartz himself will make an appearance in the program, with a special treat for audiences. This special filmed concert will be available to watch live from over 100 countries, and is available to purchase in various currencies. The premiere will take place at 20:00 UK Time and purchasers have on-demand access for 72 hours. A discounted 4-concert Reunited Series bundle is also available, which provides extended viewing access to all four concerts, from their premieres through the end of December. click here

This Is Where We Go: A Six Part Radio Play Podcast - A future built on commodity and access is altered forever with the disappearance of its main life force. With the fate of the universe rocked by change, four strangers find the answer to survival in each other. Four strangers, four paths, one destination. inspired by the OCTAVIA BUTLER quote from PARABLE OF THE SOWER: "All that you touch/You Change. All that you Change/Changes you. The only lasting truth/Is Change./God is Change." click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - THREE KINGS - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA. click here

4:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Ana Gasteyer click here

4:30 PM

Backstage Bite & Broadway babysitters Kids' Cooking Class - Broadway Actress and Owner of Broadway Babysitters, Jennifer Malenke (Into the Woods) and performer and creator of Backstage Bite, Katie Lynch, are coming together to host an online cooking and music experience for families looking to curate new, exciting and safe experiences for their kids. As with all of their services, keeping events affordable while supporting the artistic community has been a main priority, so Sign-Up for the 45 minute event is $15 per household. A ticket will include step-by-step instruction for the featured food, Snowballs, and a performance by a professional artist! click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Rory O'Malley click here

Tis the Season! - The Pacific Chorale of Orange County, California, is bringing its popular Tis the Season! holiday concert to online audiences for the first time on Thursday, December 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Artistic Director Robert Istad has assembled a free program of cabaret-style offerings featuring individual singers from the Chorale intermixed with "virtual choir" selections, in which members of the larger Chorale membership record their individual vocal performances at home, to be edited together into one composite performance. The evening will also include guest performances by the Southern California Children's Chorus and the students of Pacific Chorale's Academy @Home online music education program, as well as a gala auction with proceeds benefiting the Chorale's artistic and education programs. click here

6:00 PM

CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS WITH FAITH PRINCE - Tony-winning Actor Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) joins us on Classic Conversations for an in-depth discussion about her career with CSC Artistic Director John Doyle. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Reeve Carney - On Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show. Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a role that he was handpicked for by Julie Taymor and U2's Bono and The Edge. Reeve was last seen in FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again." His film credits include "Gemini, The Tempest" and "Snow Falling on Cedars." Recordings include his debut solo album, Youth is Wasted (five Independent Music Awards including Best Album) and Mr. Green Vol. 1, with the band, Carney. click here

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

Be More Funny, and Other Short Plays - From comic to dramatic, this collection of award-winning short plays spans a wide range of stories and emotions. click here

I MISS THE MUSIC - BROADWAY SALUTES THE ERIE PLAYHOUSE - Hosted by Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, the concert fundraiser features an all-star lineup of iconic names from Broadway and TV/Film. Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Alice Ripley are among some of the confirmed performances alongside a wide range of artists from popular Broadway shows such as Hamilton, Frozen, Wicked, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Come From Away, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and more. The night will also feature special appearances by Iain Armitage, Tamara Tunie, Paige Davis, Stephen Schwartz, and an array of Tony winners, Disney Princesses, and TV/Film stars. Erie natives Nick Adams, Eric Sciotto, Cris Groenendaal, Julie Craig, and David Green will all make appearances, as well as a special performance featuring over 40 Erie-area high school students. This once-in-a-lifetime Erie event has been made possible by the hard work of Erie Playhouse alumni who have gone on to make successful careers working on Broadway: Julian Decker, Broadway performer and CEO of DeckerStudiosInc., Mike Karns, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and Founder of Marathon Digital, and Jim Wilhelm, Co-Founder/CEO: DGRW Talent Agency, along with Jeff Potter, Producer: Ray Bloch Productions. click here

LCT Spotlight Series- LILEANA BLAIN-CRUZ IN CONVERSATION: ON DIRECTING - For this event in the series, Ms. Blain-Cruz, recently named Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, will be joined by two fellow directors: Saheem Ali and Whitney White, who will discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world. Mr. Ali directed the LCT production of Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone and directed the Signature Theater production of Fires in the Mirror, Manhattan Theater Club's production of New Englanders and Passage at the Soho Rep. He was recently named Associate Artistic Director at the Public Theater. click here

Joe's Pub Live- The DANCE NOW Story Chapter 3 - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Live From Dizzy's - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Macbeth Starring Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić, and René Pape, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 11, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live- ARMSTRONG NOW! BETWEEN HIS HOUSE AND HIS HOME - The Louis Armstrong Archives is among the most significant Black archival collections in the world, and one of the most substantial of any jazz musician. With this new programmatic and interpretive expansion, The Louis Armstrong House Museum aspires to contextualize Armstrong's contributions firmly within historic and 21st Century constellations of Black making, thinking, and vitality. "Between His House and His Home" is an original Armstrong Now! commission featuring Daniel J. Watts, Derrick Baskin, Brett Williams, and Braxton Cook. These four artists researched through the Armstrong Archives and created a short film of performances inside the Louis Armstrong House Museum in collaboration with filmmaker Ben Stamper and Artistic Director Jake Goldbas. click here

Broadway's Best Shows-Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring the Original Broadway Cast: Eric Bogosian, Brian d'Arcy James, Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone. Directed by Daniel Sullivan click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Pavlo - The Christmas Special - Pavlo and his band will be presenting his first Christmas Special Concert in his 22 year career in a pay per view online musical extravaganza. Grab a glass of wine at home, invite some friends (socially distanced of course) and enjoy Pavlo's upbeat and fun renditions of the most popular Christmas classics. Pavlo's music and concerts are about making memories, use this opportunity to make Christmas 2020 the best one ever! Let's have some fun!! OPA!! click here

10:00 PM

The Place We Began: Music of John Luther Adams - Third Angle New Music will present the world premiere performance of John Luther Adams' (JLA) Noctilucent (2020) during a portrait concert of JLA's works for string instruments. The evening will also include Adams' the place we began (2008), Three High Places (2007), and the third movement, "Sky with Nameless Colors", from Canticles of the Sky (2015), performed in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, considered one of the finest examples of Byzantine Revival architecture. The concert is produced by OurConcerts.Live with Third Angle New Music, in partnership with Congregation Beth Israel. Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Music, JLA is known for communicating a deep connection to the natural world through his compositions. Third Angle New Music is an organization whose mission is to perform and record the masterworks of the twenty-first century while commissioning new works from regional and nationally recognized composers. Third Angle New Music's modular ensemble is known for its dynamic musical performances and creating multi-disciplinary collaborations within and without traditional spaces. The December 3rd program aims to promote peace and community healing with the intention of guiding the audience back to the source through nature, oneness and connection, a reflection of Third Angle's commitment to crafting experiences that are mind-altering by design. click here

BPN Live: My Broadway Memory with guests Jackie Cox and Paige Turner - My Broadway Memory, a live, visual comedy podcast in its second season - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Remy, and guests will discuss other memories, folklore, specific performances, and geek out over Broadway - plus, you might even catch a performance or two. click here

