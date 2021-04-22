Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 22- with Lucie Jones, an ER Reunion, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 22, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Lucie Jones! click here

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

1:00 PM

Virtual Verbal Description: A Celebration of José Limón - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts- Learn more about dancer and choreographer José Limón in this virtual description discussion designed for individuals who are blind or have low vision. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Puppet Self Portrait - A puppet performance and demonstration by puppet artist Tarish "Jeghetto" Pipkins. Enter the World of Jeghetto and watch him get lost in his imagination as he performs with his unique puppets out of recycled materials. This production gives you a glimpse of this puppeteers process with visual projections, spoken word and hip hop beats. click here

5:00 PM

PlayBAC: Bonobo- Tú Amarás - PlayBAC Series 4 features never-before-seen, high quality recordings of live performances from BAC's 15-year history. PlayBAC videos include special introductions from Mikhail Baryshnikov. A group of Chilean doctors prepares for an international conference on prejudice in medicine, a subject complicated by the arrival of extraterrestrials who have settled on Earth to escape genocide. Making its U.S. debut, acclaimed Chilean theater collective Bonobo addresses violence in democratic contexts, giving new significance to the notion of The Other in contemporary society. Tú Amarás (You Shall Love) reflects on discrimination and marginalization with humor, irony, and sharp political critique. click here

BPN LIVE: The Comeback Project l Outdoor Performance: Lessons from Theatermakers Who've Done It - Are you one of the many theatermakers around the world attempting to make--or perform in--outdoor productions for the first time this summer? This panel, featuring American theatermakers who are pioneers in creating outdoor productions during the pandemic, focuses on sharing best practices around both outdoor productions and audience health + safety. From our panelists, we'll learn about how they and their colleagues effectively and artistically created--or are planning to create--outdoor happenings, what new elements they've had to contend with, and thoughts for theatermakers looking to follow suit. Panelists will include Jessica Paz (Tony Award-Winning Sound Designer), Mike Isaacson (Artistic Director at St. Louis MUNY), Andy Mientus (Actor & Co-Deviser of Alien/Nation), and Gerry McIntyre (Choreographer of First AEA-Approved Pandemic Production). click here

6:30 PM

eTown's 30th b'Earthday Celebration - On Earth Day 2021, April 22nd, eTown's 30th b'Earthday Celebration will air via live stream and feature performances from Los Lobos, The War and Treaty, Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Sam Bush, City and Colour, and Raquel Garcia. Former U.S. Senator and environmental advocate, Tim Wirth, will join for the conversation portion of the livestream. For more information on the b'Earthday Celebration including lineup additions, how to become a supporter of eTown, or to check out past shows and performances, please visit eTown.org. click here

7:00 PM

A Letter To Harvey Milk The Musical - San Francisco. 1986. What could Harry, an amiable but lonely retired kosher butcher, have in common with Barbara, his young lesbian writing teacher at the senior center? Is it enough to bridge the divide? When Harry fulfills a writing assignment to compose a letter to someone from his past who's dead, he writes not to his late wife Frannie but Harvey Milk, the first openly gay political leader in California. Barbara is stunned. Harry's letter evokes life-changing revelations that neither could have foreseen. With its soaring score and deeply-felt, surprisingly funny lyrics, this musical deals with issues of friendship and loss, the grip of the past, and the hard-won acceptance set in motion by the most unexpected people. Starring Adam Heller, Julia Knitel, Cheryl Stern along with Michael Bartoli, Jeremy Greenbaum, Aury Krebs & Ravi Roth. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Emanuel Ax, piano - Join us for an all-Chopin recital with one of the truly great pianists of our time. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Emanuel Ax is revered for his poetic temperament, deeply-felt interpretations, and the unsurpassed virtuosity of his playing. As the New York Times declares, Ax performances are "never less than spellbinding." click here

7:30 PM

The Court of the Grandchildren: A Virtual Reading - A man from today. A woman from tomorrow. How will she judge him? Lily, who works with climate refugees, has just been contacted by David - her last living relative. He is due to appear in the Court of the Grandchildren, for climate crimes, and Lily may be his only saving grace. The Magnetic Theatre presents this virtual reading in honor of Earth Day. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, but reservations are required in order to receive the link. click here

MINE by Shayna Strype - A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. This solo performance uses puppetry, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, live green-screen, wearable sculptures, and miniatures to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Anna Tomowa-Sintow, Vasile Moldoveanu, Sherrill Milnes, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Tito Capobianco. From December 29, 1984. click here

Tech Babies - Who knew that trying to make a baby, being pregnant and giving birth could be so difficult? "Tech Babies" written and performed by Jessica Robinson is an intimate story about the medical and psychological realities of what seems like the most natural and simple thing in the world - making a baby. Jessica Robinson is the founder of Better Said Than Done, which produces true, personal storytelling shows in the northern Virginia area and beyond. She has performed stories for Story District in Washington, DC, TEDx, Tales In The Village, The Grapevine, Stories In The Round, Perfect Liars Club and George Mason University's Fall For The Book Festival, and as such venues as Jammin' Java, Epicure Cafe, Franklin Park Performing Arts Center, The Auld Shebeen, Town DanceBoutique, and Dance Place. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - ER Cast Reunion with Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Višnjić (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks). click here

AUNT HATTIE'S HOUSE: RECONSTRUCTED - "Aunt Hattie's House," written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, premiered in 2000 at the Heartland Chautauqua, and in that same year, East Lynne Theater Company brought the show to Cape May, NJ. Now 20 years later, ELTC is proud to present "Aunt Hattie's House: Reconstructed," featuring a revised script, not only to make the play available virtually, but to reflect some of the progress anti-racism work has taken during this time. The play explores what compelled Harriet Beecher Stowe to pen "Uncle Tom's Cabin," the best-selling novel that is said to have changed the course of United States history. Published ten years before the start of the Civil War, the book's stark portrayal of slavery sparked a heated national conversation on abolition. Meanwhile, Stowe, was raising seven children and, through her writing, she became the primary breadwinner of her household. The play explores Stowe's passion for justice, while giving us a look into the life of the 19th century working mother. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee - Butoh for Waste Prevention: Reducing Coffee Trash - Vangeline Theater announces a live stream archival footage of Wake Up and Smell the Coffee, a 60-minute dance piece performed in 2017 at Triskelion Arts. Wake Up and Smell the Coffee utilizes the intensity of the art form butoh to convey a serious problem: the environmental repercussions of non-recyclable waste. The performers danced through garbage; a set made of 1500 collected unsalvageable coffee cups, illustrating the extensive amount of non-recyclable waste generated by society. Currently, Americans are responsible for a staggering 58% of the paper cup consumption in the world. This issue is directly linked to the threat of global warming. click here