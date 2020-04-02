Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 2- with SIX Queens, Noah Galvin and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 2, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Declan Egan performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with the queens from Six on Broadway. Watch here!

12:00pm- A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class featuring choreography from the Christmas Spectacular finale, "Christmas Lights". Watch here!

12:30pm- Hannah-Grace Lawson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- Robert Taylor Jr. leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with a Variety show. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Velma Celli performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Ben Cameron will countdown his favorite songs about isolation on Ben's Ten. Watch here!

3:00pm- Noah Galvin hosts Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Bethany Joy Lenz, Mia DeWeese, Valerie Torres-Rosario and Jacob Keith Watson. Watch here!

5:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish sitting down with Zalmen Mlote. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

6:00pm- Michael Feinstein continues Music and Conversations with stories about David Raskin. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Don Carlo

(starring Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin) From December 11, 2010. Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Will Chase and Ingrid Michelson. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

