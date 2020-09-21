Virtual Theatre Today: September 21- with Robin De Jesús, Javier Muñoz and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Judy Kuhn - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Jonathan Roxmouth - Jonathan Roxmouth shifts things from a discussion to a practical demonstration of how to make your audience feel something. Prepare 16 bars of your "go to" song and perform it for the class with a track or self-accompaniment. Then receive feedback and see what that does to your performance. An interactive classroom experience where fun and growth is encouraged. If you don't want to perform and just want to observe, that's ok too! All levels and ages welcome! click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues a Spotlight on Latinx Voices and is set to feature Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls, Hamilton), Daniel Hoyos (ATPAM Company Manager), three-time Tony Award® nominee Robin De Jesús (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton). click here

Monday Night Reading Series: LADY CAPULET by Melissa Bell - A prequel to Romeo & Juliet, Inspired by William Shakespeare Synopsis: What caused the feud between the Montagues and the Capulets? This prequel to Romeo and Juliet follows the journey of Rose from country girl to matriarch, navigating her repression and power in 16th Century Verona. click here

Virtual Roundtable Discussion - Tough Talk on Theatre & Diversity - Join us for a Roundtable discussion hosted by Phil Johnson, of The Roustabouts Theatre Co. & the new San Diego Theatre Alliance, and BJ Robinson, KPBS personality and "Tough Talk" host. We'll be talking about issues concerning you, whether you're a theatre patron or a theatre professional, as they directly affect changes in diversity, discussion, and empowerment in our performing world and beyond. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 1998: Stars of Summer. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Rondine Conducted by Marco Armiliato; starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey.Transmitted live on January 10, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

SHOUT! - SHOUT! follows five fab gals on a high-energy, hip-shaking, non-stop vibrant trip through the Swingin' 60s that gave birth to such hits as "Downtown," "To Sir With Love," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Georgy Girl" - songs that express the changing attitudes and dawning liberation of women. This fun-filled musical is an irresistible blend of foot-stomping songs, eye-popping fashions and psychedelic dancing that will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

