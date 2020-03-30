Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 30- with BroadwayWorld Book Club, Jackie Burns, Michael Feinstein and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 30, 2020.
What can you watch today?
10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!
10:30am- Nathaniel Morrison performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!
12:30pm- Grace Farrell performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage and Jeffrey Biegel. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:30pm- Declan Bennett performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Jackie Burns, Sam Bolen, and Andrés Vera. Watch here!
6:00pm- Michael Feinstein debuts Music and Conversations with stories about 42nd Street. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Avi Hoffman: A Life in the Yiddish Theater. Watch on the company's Facebook here!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites (starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Karita Mattila, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin). Watch here!
8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring the cast of Taxi. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone
Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Chenoweth, Salonga and more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with Wicked!
Arden and Green sing from the vault!
