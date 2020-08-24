Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, August 24- with Mandy Gonzalez, Sutton Foster, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Education at Evergreen: Broadway Talkback - Broadway star Allison Bailey will be visiting Evergreen this August. Allison is best known for currently playing Glinda in the 2nd National Tour of the smash-hit Broadway Musical, Wicked! Join us as she tells us about her career as well as sharing some behind-the-scenes facts about the show. Viewers will also have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with Ms.Bailey. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Rachel Bay Jones - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Philippa Stefani - Anyone can sing a song, it's what makes people listen, that is key. Understanding the text, the story, the role in which you play, transforms a song, into a performance. This, and only this is what makes an audience invest in you for the entire ride. click here

The Bacchae | Free Play Reading - The Bacchae by Euripides, directed by Carey Perloff. A free play reading presented by San Francisco Playhouse. Registration is required. click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

BROADWAY'S BEST FOR BREAST CANCER: STAYING HEALTHY & STRONG DURING COVID - BUILDING A LIFE AFTER CANCER - Join Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked and In the Heights), Caroline Kohles, JCC Senior Director of Health and Wellness, for a continuation of our June virtual series celebrating life and foster learning. Your cancer treatments are finally complete, now what? Explore what our expert Maria Sirois, master teacher, facilitator, author and positive psychologist and guests have to say about how to move forward after cancer. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Songwriting - Putting It All Together | John Gardner - Have you always wanted to write your own songs? Or maybe you're already a songwriter who is looking to build your skills? This is the class for you. Join acclaimed singer-songwriter and recording artist John Gardner in the final part of this songwriting series, where you'll look at all the elements of a song together, ask questions, hear stories, and leave with the confidence to write songs that you love! click here

The Art of Broadway Orchestration - Behind every Broadway musical is an orchestrator who turns the composer's melodies into what you actually hear in the theater-from the sweeping strings in A Little Night Music, to the modern vibe of Hamilton. Legendary orchestrators Jonathan Tunick (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), Harold Wheeler (The Wiz, Dreamgirls, The Full Monty), Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, The Addams Family), and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights) all shed light on how they create the sound of Broadway in a 92Y School of Music conversation with Naomi Lewin. Lewin is host of the popular syndicated program Classics for Kids, and former host of weekday afternoon music on WQXR. click here

BACKSTAGE WITH MARCIA MILGROM DODGE - Backstage with MMD provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests will share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions. Special guests: Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari (HBO's Girls) and Terry Lavel (Kinky Boots) from the Bay Street production of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2002: Celebrate the Magic of Lerner and Loewe. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto. Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013. click here

Righteous - The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center & Burke-Cohen Entertainment will present a live virtual reading of Jeff Cohen's new play Righteous. The reading stars Tony Award-winners Frank Wood and Denis O'Hare, Tony Award-nominees Johanna Day, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, and Richard Kind, SAG Award nominee Peter Jacobson and Drama Desk Award winner Ned Eisenberg. Also featured in the cast are Jimmy Burke and Dee Pelletier. Directed by Shana Cooper, the reading is free. click here

8:00 PM

Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage & Screen - COVID-19 has affected each and every person around the world. Homeless communities are especially vulnerable - people experiencing homelessness more likely to get sick and suffer higher mortality rates, and young people are at-risk of increased trauma from the fear and anxiety. As the virus rages on and threatens economic stability, especially for those working low-income jobs in hard-hit industries, experts expect that more people will become homeless at an alarming rate. click here

Stars in the House - Andréa Mondays! It's Date Night! Join Andréa as she welcomes her husband, Peter Flynn, along with Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You