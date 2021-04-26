Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 26- with Neil Patrick Harris, Mandy Gonzalez, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 26, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group - On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group is a free online group offering a chance to explore Shakespeare's plays with other audience members as well as Globe artists and actors. Through live-streamed discussion meetings, as well as online question-and-answer sessions with Shakespeare scholars and actors, audiences will read and discuss Shakespeare's plays, beginning with The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V. Guest artists will join the Globe's Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato for an interactive exploration of the plays and how they make their way from page to stage. This group is intended for adults ages 18 and up, though it is appropriate for enthusiastic preteens and teens. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Mandy Gonzalez! click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- Sydney Harcourt - A sought-after New York vocalist and Grammy winner, Sydney Harcourt has performed on some of the world's finest concert stages including Radio City Music Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall, and Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open Finals. He has appeared on and off-Broadway starring in productions like the cultural phenomenon Hamilton (original Broadway company), Disney's The Lion King, Green Day's American Idiot, and the U.S. Premier of Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country where he originated the role of Joe Scott, receiving critical raves and nominations for the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and Audelco Awards. No stranger to television, Sydney has appeared in Tell Me A Story, Blue Bloods, FBI, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Younger, The Good Wife, Law and Order and also on film in Hamilton, and Disney's Enchanted . click here

THE WAY FORWARD: THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE - Town & Country magazine and 92Y are proud to present THE WAY FORWARD - THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE. Curated by The Public Theater, THE WAY FORWARD is a FREE three-part digital series exploring the Past, Present, and Future of theater during moments of social inflection. The series is moderated by Stellene Volandes, Editor in Chief of Town & Country and Editorial Director of Elle Decor. As we return to gathering and enjoying the magic of live performance, THE WAY FORWARD looks to our history to learn about our future. click here

DASH - DASH, a new play by John Thorburn Hall, directed and developed by David Lamberton, will make its online world premiere on CreateTheater April 26 at 7pm EDT. The play is based on actual events in 1976 war-torn Nigeria, when an African-American government envoy arrives on a US trade mission, as well as a personal mission to explore his racial identity. After witnessing the murder of an innocent hotel worker by a fellow American, he is forced into a crisis of conscience. The cast is composed of J. Dolan Byrnes (Lother), Alexander D Carney (Harry), Nathan Faudree (Nick), Steve Hauck (Fred), Russell Jordan (Phil), Elizabeth June (Mrs. Norgabin), Omar M'Sai (Awahla), and Tomike Ogugua (Eshu). click here

Poetry Electric: "Climate Change" - "Climate Change" - poets, artists, and Heide Hatry's Central Park polar bear sculptures unite to speak out and rally against climate change and environmental injustice. Featuring: Heide Hatry, Jane LeCroy, John S. Hall, Stan Schnier, Sam Wronoski and other artists. Series Director: William Electric Black click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Student String Chamber Ensembles - Emerging Artist Series Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. click here

Paradise Lost - Directed and Adapted by Michael Barakiva. Featuring Sheldon Best, Gisela Chipe, Stephen Bel Davies, Carol Halstead, Gregory Lingington, Daniel José Molina, Sam Morales, Howard Overshown, Cherie Corinne Rice and more. With its exquisite language and Shakespearean scale, John Milton's epic poem explores the fundamental questions of the human experience: What is evil? If God is all-powerful, why did he allow evil to exist? Do humans have free will? Is our life predestined? Dubbed "an Immorality play" by adaptor and director Michael Barakiva, this presentation will be presented in two parts. Part 2 : ADAM AND EVE will premiere LIVE on Monday, April 26. A recording of that livestream will be available until 7:00 PM EST on Friday, April 30 - then it disappears. a?? click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From February 24, 2018. click here

Working: A Musical - Based on Studs Turkel's 1974 best-selling book of interviews with everyday Americans, this contemporary musical shows that, for most people, a job is far more than just a paycheck; it's an identity and a point of pride. During the course of one 24-hour day, we meet a cross-section of workers as they go about their interrelated occupations and reflect on their aspirations, frustrations, regrets and accomplishments. Their individual stories - told through a variety of song styles - are moving, humorous, and relatable. From factory workers to firefighters, schoolteachers to stonemasons, hedge fund managers to homemakers, the unsung heroes of the economy finally have their voices heard in Working! click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Period Piece - Filled with humor, honesty and a whole lot of tenderness, PERIOD PIECE brings together 36 diverse and dynamic storytellers who aren't afraid to leak the truth about menstruation. Each evening of this three-night virtual production features a unique cast of 12 performers sharing hilarious and poignant insights into the once-every-month event that has remained a taboo topic for far too long. This no-holds-barred look at periods - from a range of generational and cultural perspectives - is an entertaining and eye-opening experience you don't want to miss. click here

Broadway's Masked Singer! Meet the Masks, Part I - Tonight, meet the first four masks competing for the title of BROADWAY'S MASKED SINGER CHAMPION! Only two of our top-secret singers will advance to Finale Night, and who they are is up to YOU! click here

Junko - "Junko," is a play that concerns a young woman en route to discover her ancestry in Japan. She is waylaid on the Hawaiian islands due to the Tohoku earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster that crippled Japan in 2011. Junko, the title character, is rough around the edges. She had been on her way to discover her ancestral home at a family reunion in Fukushima prefecture. The Tohoku earthquake and the nuclear disaster to follow makes her trip impossible. She is waylaid on the Hawaiian islands where unexpectedly she is still able to connect with her ancestry, while also soaking in the spirit of aloha. The proceeds for this presentation will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate click here

10:00 PM

Elton John AIDS FOUNDATION ACADEMY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY- rebroadcast - The 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Pre-Party will be hosted by Emmy® and Tony Award®-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris alongside Sir Elton John and David Furnish, with a stripped back performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Dua Lipa for the virtual event. For the first time, Foundation supporters worldwide are invited to attend the famed Oscar party by joining a 60-minute Pre-Show Special produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood London. Tickets for the Pre-Show are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. The Pre-Party Special will be powered by Cisco Webex to securely bring the event live to audiences. click here