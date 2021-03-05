Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 5- with Jim Caruso, Julie Halston, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 5, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Pandemic Playlist: A sneak peek inside the musical mind of Leigh Barrett - Join Leigh Barrett as she scans the radio, looking for musical meaning in the madness of a pandemic. Ranging from heartbreak to hope and everything in between, Leigh uses the art of song to navigate the highs and lows of the COVID era. click here

6:00 PM

Victor Provost and Alex Brown Quartet - Steelpanist Victor Provost and pianist Alex Brown co-lead a quartet that marries Jazz sensibilities with Caribbean swagger. Roots rhythms, swing, and soaring improvisations abound and the Trinidadian steelpan takes center stage as the quartet features original compositions alongside the beloved music of Chick Correa, Bob Marley, Vince Mendoza, and more. click here

7:00 PM

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Virtual Players Theatre Short Play Festival Sex! - Players Theatre Virtual Short Play Festival - SEX! - March 5,, 2021 at 7p For our 10th Anniversary we will be live streaming our short play festival from the Players Theatre on YouTube for a virtual audience A little bit naughty and slightly steamy but very sexy. No one under 18 will be admitted to the performance so ..... 4 plays from 4 playwrights Week 1: Our Usual Meeting at Mulligans by Genny Yosco Pandemic Passion by Amy Drake Jason & Elvis by Steven Simoncic Business by Sebastian Hagelstein Purchase ticket at: www.shortplayfestival.com - use code BWW to get 50% off click here

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation - The venerable Brooklyn-based non-profit, Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, whose core tenets are to Enrich, Educate, Entertain African history art forms and history through its programs for children to adults, has announced its "It Was All A Dream," 20th Anniversary. They are kicking off their year-long celebration with a "It's All A Dream" Virtual Special. click here

7:30 PM

Down in the face of God - Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival - Part 1 "Down in the face of God," a post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies "The Bacchae'' and "Antigone," is the first play in a trilogy written by up-and-coming playwright Tim J. Lord that is a radical reimagining of the Oedipus story. Set in modern-day southern Illinois, "Down in the face of God" takes the audience to a dystopian version of the real-life city of Thebes. Lord calls into question identity, religion, familial obligation and what is home. Is our story already determined? Or can we really escape our fate? Perhaps, if only we are brave enough to follow the signs. As a native of the Midwest and a member of the disability community, Lord tells stories of people and communities who are often overlooked on our stages and strives to illuminate ignored and underrepresented perspectives. Director Cameron Knight and UNCSA Studio IV and Studio III drama students had the opportunity to work directly with the playwright as they developed the production. The performance was filmed live in Hanesbrands Theatre during the fall semester. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Production by John Doyle. From March 15, 2008. click here

MARCH AIRES - This concert welcomes the spring and brings a salute to St. Patrick's Day, with wonderful music and memories for everyone. This show will feature a wide range of songs, both in duets and solo turns throughout the evening, from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc., accompanied by an award winning musician at the grand piano.. Carole and Sarah have appeared together in many New York City Concerts and clubs. Their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt (Thank You For Your Love) won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018. Their reviews both singularly and collectively have been raves. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

Deaf is Not a Dirty Word: VM Expressions ASL Improv - See Deaf Women share their trials and tribulations, inspiration, and humor. This show is inspired by The Vagina Monologues and Ihollaback! This show provides ASL with voice interpretation. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating Birdland with Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas, Julie Halston, Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch and Nick Ziobro ​ click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents ENEMIES - East Lynne Theater Company presents "Enemies," a one-act written by the married couple Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. With clever dialogue, the play explores a "modern," nontraditional, non-monogamous marriage. It was on the veranda of Hapgood and Boyce's rented cottage in Provincetown, MA on July 15, 1915, that the Provincetown Players began by presenting its first evening of innovative one-acts. Under another husband-and-wife team, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell, the Players moved the plays of Eugene O'Neill, Glaspell and others to New York City from 1916 - 1922. "Enemies" was originally performed by Boyce and Hapgood for the Players. click here

spit&vigor presents DOUBLE FEATURES - LIVE - Two plays by emerging playwrights with LIVE music, Performed safely in person at our studio and streamed LIVE to you. GREEN GLASS DREAMS by Laurel Andersen: A woman has something in her chest that wants OUT and works through it through a series of swashbuckling, high-stakes dreams. CEILING BEAMS AND CARPETING by Nathan Leigh: A heated game of Scrabble in a shuttle pod in deep space. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

11:59 PM

Virtual Rogue Festival presents #txtshow - A crowdsourced immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. click here