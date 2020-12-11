Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, December 11 with Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 11, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

SPOTlight Festival Industry Q&As - S.P.O.T. will be holding Q&A workshops with some amazing guest speakers. Our guest speakers include Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker from Oklahoma!, the musical revival on Broadway, Dan Macke from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, and Juwan Crawley from Aladdin; Broadway. We'd love to have you attend our opening weekend. The event is free of charge, with a recommended donation of $30. Our guests will be taking questions! 10 AM: Ali Stroker 3 PM: Juwan Crawley 5 PM: Dan Macke Please follow our website to sign up. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan. click here

2:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - LA Opera's series of newly commissioned music videos, Digital Shorts, kicks off with The Five Moons of Lorca (Las cinco lunas de Lorca) by the groundbreaking Gabriela Lena Frank, one of today's most popular composers. Featuring an original text by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz, the piece was filmed at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, marking LA Opera's first return to that stage since March. Featuring astonishing choreography and performance by dancer Irene Rodríguez, it takes inspiration from the assassination of poet Federico García Lorca at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War. The Five Moons of Lorca conveys the beauty of García Lorca's life as well as its tragic end, while serving as a commentary for the dangers of political and cultural intolerance. click here

3:00 PM

Christmas Stars 2020 - Christmas Stars 2020, will be presented in a one-hour "TV Christmas Special" format, professionally produced by Champion Video, and available to stream through your computer or smart TV. Our patrons can expect the usual fun and inspiration with an added dose of "TV magic." So gather the family (we suggest adding a big bowl of popcorn and some hot chocolate) and enjoy a new version of this favorite Christmas tradition! 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm December 11-25 And 1:00 pm December 11-13, 18-20, 22-25 All tickets $13 A ticket contains a single-use stream code for one performance. Get tickets at www.christmasstars.org click here

5:00 PM

Cairo KitKat Club - By HaRaKa Platform (Adham Hafez, Mona Gamil, Lamia Gouda, Adam Kucharski), co-presented with Goethe-Institut and in partnership with artists and specialists from New York, Berlin, Cairo, and London. Cairo KitKat Club shuttles between the past and the present moment, reflecting on the future of performance in a world shaped by borders, pandemics, and financial collapse. This multimedia project retells the history of cabaret and clandestine performance through the story of Egypt's KitKat Club, the now-demolished, infamous nightclub established in 18th century Cairo. The cabaret and its patrons witnessed radical performance practices by artists from Egypt, Germany, the US, and France against a backdrop of colonialist conquests, urban decay, and revolutionary hope. click here

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Robert Creighton - The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director) and Riki Kane Larimer are pleased to announce the new online cabaret series Broadway's Great American Songbook. Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

A Christmas Carol Cocktail Spectacular - The spirits of Christmas past, present, and future have returned...but this time they're knocking on your doorstep. And they've brought alcohol. After Hours Theater Company is proud to announce their next virtual experience: A Christmas Carol Cocktail Spectacular! Travel back in time to the 1950s with this original retelling of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the screen as an interactive musical experience and cocktail kit for two. Set on the set of a nostalgic televised Christmas Special, follow along as a cranky Christmas TV host with a hatred for all things Christmas learns to love the Yuletide season again, thanks to a visit from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Each visit from a new Christmas spirit is paired with a different "spirit," straight from your cocktail kit (available as alcoholic or non-alcoholic), along with personalized instruction on how to craft three different curated Christmas cocktails for up to two people. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

The Tank's Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title - Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg (Philadelphia's Almanac Dance Circus Theatre) and Rhonda Moore (Bill T. Jones Company founding member). Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read. Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is fun for all and will warm you up on a cold winter night. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. From February 1, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

STARDUST: A New Operatic Music Video - Brooklyn-based composer Felix Jarrar and London-based writer B.L. Foxley join forces to create a new kind of musical storytelling. Stardust explores the labyrinth of personal and racial identity, the perils of self-criticism, and the power of self-actualization in a dynamic, multi-layered music video production inspired by the worlds of Greek mythology, contemporary art, and fantasy. Each performance is followed by a live post-show discussion featuring a Special Guest Moderator of color in conversation with members of the creative team. 10% of ticket sales will be donated to racial justice organizations and LGBTQUIA+ youth organizations. click here

A Christmas Carol in the Dark - Live online performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK for 10 special performances from December 10 through 24. Company Artistic Producer Mack Gordon created and will direct this new adaptation of Dickens' classic. It will be performed live at each of the ten performances by a cast performing from three locations across North America, with Theatre in the Dark's signature audio style recreating Ebenezer Scrooge's infamous Christmas Eve journey from darkness into light. A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK will be perfect for those who love the spookier elements of Dickens' story. Audiences will be encouraged to coordinate remote "listening groups" with close friends or loved ones and create dark, cozy spaces for themselves within their own homes, perhaps with ones' favorite holiday beverage and snacks at their side. click here

Stars in the House - PREMIERE: The Chelsea Symphony performance of The Night Before Christmas narrated by John Lithgow with Matt Aubin, Mark Seto, Emily Wong, Aaron Dai, Nicholas Pappone and Candace Chien click here

Who's Holiday - Join Broadway favorite Lesli Margherita in the stream of the critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit Who's Holiday!, set for Friday, December 11, 2020. The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Who's Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. click here

Downtown Variety: Take 16 - La MaMa and CultureHub team up to create Downtown Variety, an online live performance series that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Responding to national protests and social isolation, Downtown Variety brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real-time across distance. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

10:00 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Robert Creighton - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here