Virtual Theatre This Weekend: October 31- November 1- with Beth Malone, THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, October 31- November 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, October 31

10:00 AM

Halloween with Vasthy's Friends - Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold, and Gilbert Bailey celebrate their favorite holiday with Vasthy's Friends! We will read scary stories, sing spooky songs, and groove to some bootiful music. Join hostess Vasthy Mompoint via Zoom or Youtube Live and get ready to party while supporting The Actors Fund! click here

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

12:30 PM

Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy - Peter Michael Marino received acclaim for pioneering online live shows at the top of the pandemic, and continues the run of his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids!" with performances playing on Saturdays, October 10-31. Kids from all over the world will feel like they're a part of this groundbreaking interactive live event as they hear their names, offer story suggestions, and are called on to help Pete put on a real live show from his NYC apartment. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to help create a story by providing prompts and controlling everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest. click here

2:00 PM

The Taming by Lauren Gunderson - To get you in the mood for Election Day... The Bridge Initiative: Women+ in Theatre offers tweetering, pandashrews, and undying giddiness for James Madison - what else could you expect to find at a Miss America pageant? In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically-accurate ether trip. Here's lookin' at you, America. click here

Lincoln Center New Stages- Paul Nedzela Trio - Livestream - Spend a crisp fall afternoon with Paul Nedzela, one of today's top baritone sax players, currently a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. click here

SF Symphony's Día de los Muertos Virtual Celebration - On October 31, the San Francisco Symphony presents a bilingual virtual Día de los Muertos celebration, hosted and curated by Bay Area musician and educator Martha Rodríguez-Salazar, with a special appearance by Founder and Director of Casa Círculo Cultural Verónica Escámez, and featuring SF Symphony musicians, members of Los Cenzontles, and guitarist David Tanenbaum performing music by Gabriela Lena Frank, Atahualpa Yupanqui, Domingo Lobato, and Manuel M. Ponce. The Día de los Muertos Virtual Celebration is co-chaired by Nicole Cooper and Robin Giustina. The event will broadcast in English Saturday, October 31 at 3pm on NBC Bay Area; in Spanish on Saturday, November 7 at 11am on Telemundo 48, and will be available in both English and Spanish for on-demand streaming at sfsymphony.org. The fun-filled Día de los Muertos celebration begins with a three-day online interactive silent auction presenting unique and coveted items, Friday, October 30 at 3pm-Sunday, November 1 at 1pm. The festivities culminate with a virtual Live Tequila Mixology Lab led by one of McCalls' master mixologists, Jim Sevilla, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the history and traditions around Día de los Muertos featuring special guests on October 31 at 2pm. Guests can register to participate for free by Wednesday, October 28. For an elevated experience, in partnership with McCalls MC Market, guests can purchase a Día de los Muertos-inspired meal with an added cocktail kit to be delivered on October 30, in time for the virtual mixology lab the following day. click here

3:00 PM

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

7:00 PM

The Nightmare Before Christmas - James Monroe Iglehart, who dazzled audiences as the Genie in his Tony Award-winning performance in Disney Theatricals's Aladdin, and his Broadway friends, using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations, will bring this delightful evening of music, storytelling and Halloween fun to life for one-night-only. The cast includes: Rafael Casal (Blindspotting, Bad Education), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, Bring It On: The Musical), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda, EmojiLand), Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) and more. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Host Invite - A play for the moment, Host Invite, written by Tarik Davis (Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme and The Amber Ruffin Show on peacock), is a virtual one-act horror that blurs the line between science fiction and science fact. Designed to get theater professionals back to work, this project's backdrop is the very pandemic in which we currently find ourselves. In this workshop performance, investigative reporter Russell Brooks (Billions' Kelly AuCoin) hosts a Zoom call for whistleblowers from Tangle, a multinational tech conglomerate, to expose the corporation's labor violations, but he unearths something far more sinister. When it comes to augmented reality and disinformation, it's so hard to determine what's real anymore. What is the matrix? You have to see it for yourself! click here

The High Captain - Joe Jatcko and Geovonday Jones/West of Center Productions In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they're high on the barge's petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new "captain" of the island. click here

Keely & Du - While the live-performance season is on hold nationwide, The Seeing Place (TSP) continues to produce great plays by distinguished playwrights online. Up next is a lively reading of KEELY AND DU by Jane Martin. Are abortion rights at the top of your mind? With Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings dominating the airwaves they're certainly top of mind for us. Enter Jane Martin's 1994 Pulitzer Prize-nominated play KEELY AND DU. The play centers on Keely, a rape victim who becomes pregnant after a sexual assault and is being held captive by an extremist anti-abortion group to prevent her from terminating the pregnancy, and Du, an older woman tasked with guarding her. At odds throughout the play, these two women never-the-less find a way to transcend their circumstances and the ideological differences that separate them. click here

Tales From the Ghost Light - Join us for an all new virtual production inspired by classic ghost stories, the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and mysterious experiences from our very own stages. Filmed throughout the NorShor Theatre, our cast of local artists will take you on a spooky journey through the dark hallways and rarely visited caverns of our historic venue while performing infamous tales for your enjoyment from home. Premiering on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00pm, you can watch this all-new Playhouse production any time on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. From January 10, 1992. click here

8:00 PM

Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment - Shakespeare's haunting psychological tale of raw political ambition is re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience with Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment. This all-new intimate 3D audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, with direction and adaptation by Joseph Discher, (59E59, Barrington Stage) is designed to be listened to in the dark on a pair of headphones with a candle and takes place. Recorded in isolation over twenty-four hours, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment will feature Tamara Tunie ("Better Call Saul"), Laila Robins ("The Boys"), Derek Wilson ("Future Man"), Joel de la Fuente ("The Man in High Castle'), Robert Cuccioli ("The Sinner"), Geoffrey Owens (The Haves and the Have Nots), Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. Production manager is Denise Cardarelli. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

The Revenger's Tragedy - The Revenger's Tragedy is a darkly comic masterpiece by an unknown writer. Just in time for Halloween, DC's Rude Mechanicals are serving up a Jacobean revenge tragedy, Hamlet without the indecision, exploring and pushing the boundaries of what Zoom and OBS Studio can do in live performance. A little touch of Tarantino in the night, with intrigue, murder, mayhem, infidelity, a poisoned skull, a mistaken execution, a battle royale with the improbable weapon of a severed head, and a twist ending that manages to subvert all the tropes and expectations. Warning: this play contains adult themes, sexuality, and references to sexual violence. All performances are free. Suggested donation $10. click here

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

Held Apart Halloween Special - Held Apart, hot off the heels of their 2nd season of Quarantine Comedy Series, returns with an all-original sketch and improv special for Halloween. No tricks. Only treats. Free and streaming live Halloween night. click here

Sunday, November 1

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

3:00 PM

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

4:00 PM

HA-HA-HALLOWEEN! - The Nuyorican Poets Café Immigrant Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) invite you to a fun and thought-provoking Halloween event this Sunday, Nov 1, at 4 pm, EST, at the virtual Nuyorican Poets Cafe: HA-HA-HALLOWEEN! virtual staged readings of seven 5-minute plays by acclaimed playwrights across ages and ethnicities. Saviana asked a few playwright friends to take a photo of two objects/toys they have at home and write a 5-minute play with those objects/toys as characters. The seven playlets by Caridad Svich, Maria Alexandria Beech, Audrey Lang, Anne Hamilton, Walter Byongsok Chon, and Saviana Stanescu, will be presented as virtual readings on Sunday, with 6 wonderful young actors, and the playwrights introducing their plays/characters dressed in Halloween costumes. click here

6:00 PM

Playwrights's Salon Series - Kingdommtc.com Presents their Playwrights Salon Series!. Featuring the works of Author, Playwright and Producer, Leonard D. Goodisman. The first Staged Reading will be " A House With Memories" click here

7:00 PM

Tales From the Ghost Light - Join us for an all new virtual production inspired by classic ghost stories, the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and mysterious experiences from our very own stages. Filmed throughout the NorShor Theatre, our cast of local artists will take you on a spooky journey through the dark hallways and rarely visited caverns of our historic venue while performing infamous tales for your enjoyment from home. Premiering on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00pm, you can watch this all-new Playhouse production any time on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Belly of the Beast - The shadow of the coming election looms large in this potential nightmare scenario for a country at war with itself. This new play by Margaret Vandenburg and directed by Lisa Rothe stars Daniel Dae Kim, Joel de la Fuente, Carrie Preston, Antonia Thomas and Tamlyn Tomita. Profits benefit The Creative Coalition. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Satyagraha Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. From November 19, 2011. click here

Director Vs Director - Livestream Competition - Episode 5: A Special All-Star Game! - In this interactive, Zoom-inspired game, two directors and their teams of artists have just 3 hours to work together behind-the-scenes to create ART!! Then, the teams go LIVE and we, the audience, get to vote for the winner! Holding down this adventurous DIY romp is the show's host, National Treasure Mark Bedard, who - along with a wild array of on-air regulars - provides us with guidance, merriment, music, and unpredictable mayhem, along the way. Balloon Girl Millie Grams, Theatre Professional Mrs. Keyes, 4-Cs Spokesperson Jenna Morris are only a few of the Director Vs Director family. Team members of every description, from all over the country are working remotely, coming together to form this formidable group of All-Star competitors. New York favorites Broadway belter Lauren Elder, J. Elaine Marcos, Hunter Canning, Jon-Michael Reese and opera diva Megan Gabriel are just a few of the performers. Spencer Weitzel and DvsD alum Kit Proudfoot join us from the online media world. click here

Director Vs Director - Episode 5 - Team Joshua Turchin Vs Team David O. Special Musical Guests, Los Angeles-based alt-rockers The HolyCuts. Team members of every description, from all over the country are working remotely and coming together to form this formidable group of All-Star competitors to be divided up into two teams, Team Joshua Turchin and Team David O in a Special Picking of the Names Ceremony led by Balloon Girl Millie Grams. This Episode's All stars: J. Elaine Marcos, Evan Lennon, Hunter Canning, Lauren Elder, Hunter Canning, Jon-Michael Reese, Mara De La Rosa, Kit Proudfoot, Kelsey Skomer, Spencer Weitzel, Tasso Feldman, Melody Butiu, and Megan Gabriel, Michael Shepperd, and Lilly Brodie. "The fun of this episode might be that theatre veteran David O crushes the youthful, plucky spirit of fourteen-year-old musical theatre whiz-kid Joshua Turchin. That said, Turchin's got some serious tricks up his sleeve." - Ken Roht, Orphean Circus Creative Director Subscribe to our YouTube Channel! http://tiny.cc/mck0tz Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/orpheancircus/ Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/orpheancircus/ Check us out in Broadway World https://tinyurl.com/y4sclwv8 For more information go to http://www.orpheancircus.com/Director Vs Director is an Orphean Circus Production Creative Director Ken Roht click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Beth Malone - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What's On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far. click here

Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment - Shakespeare's haunting psychological tale of raw political ambition is re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience with Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment. This all-new intimate 3D audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, with direction and adaptation by Joseph Discher, (59E59, Barrington Stage) is designed to be listened to in the dark on a pair of headphones with a candle and takes place. Recorded in isolation over twenty-four hours, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment will feature Tamara Tunie ("Better Call Saul"), Laila Robins ("The Boys"), Derek Wilson ("Future Man"), Joel de la Fuente ("The Man in High Castle'), Robert Cuccioli ("The Sinner"), Geoffrey Owens (The Haves and the Have Nots), Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. Production manager is Denise Cardarelli. click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

