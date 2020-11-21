Virtual Theatre This Weekend: November 21-22- with Adam Pascal, Mary Testa and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, November 21-22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, November 21

7:30 AM

Come Have A Bath With Me? - Run yourself a bath, set up a screen somewhere it can't electrocute you and join Perth cabaret cult icon Tomás Ford for an hour of bathtime fun. Live from a bath of his own, he'll serenade you with a collection of new songs designed for maximum wetness. Tomás Ford is best known in Melbourne for his hyperactive comedy nightclub Crap Music Rave Party, his unhinged 2am electroclash shows at Pony (RIP) and his messy stint with the Big Day Out's Lilypad. He wrote this new show while cocooned in lockdown, so it features $2 shop drag, cheaply constructed punk songs, hand-drawn animation, and the best original synthy pop tunes this side of the Pet Shop Boys. He'll be broadcasting with a thousand semi-waterproofed webcams, damp cardboard green screens and a bag of costumes his Mum made for him. Don't worry, there's no full frontal nudity. And it's a broadcast, not a zoom call, so nobody will see you in YOUR bath. It's the fringe's best communal, socially distanced... spa day? So, get out your best body lotion & bath bombs. Treat yourself. It's bath time. click here

9:00 AM

To Become A Phoenix - A captivating hour with two of Western Australia's most exciting spoken word iconoclasts. Weaving poems around each other, Jakob Boyd (aka Laundryman) and Saoirse Nash take you through a trilogy of epic poems telling the tale of two grand adventurers. Be charmed by two of the most exciting voices in new Western Australian poetry in an online show on sunday nights during the Melbourne Fringe. click here

Manic Melbourne Meltdown - Imagine if all of the internet was compressed down to less than an hour, crammed into a live stream, and blasted into your eyes by a time-travelling talking laptop; that's what's on offer from cult variety show Mac The Comedy Computer, appearing as part of this years' online Melbourne Fringe program. The show promises to leave audiences trapped between laughing at crying at a lineup programmed by a computer who clearly doesn't understand human emotion or the rules of comedy. click here

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Celisse Does LA (One Covid Day at a Time) - Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert, at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater, supporting Mariah Carey, Town Hall supporting Graham Nash, Madison Square Garden supporting Kesha at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, The Greek Theater in Trey Anastasio's Ghosts of the Forest, and the Apollo Theater with Melissa Etheridge; as well starring in the recent revival of Godspell at Circle in the Square Theater, singing in Bridget Everett's Rock Bottom at Joe's Pub; and appearing on television in "30 Rock," "The Electric Company," "Rescue Me," "The Big C," "The LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert" as a special guest of Jon Batiste and Stay Human, and most recently playing lead guitar with LIZZO on "Saturday Night Live." But it's her prodigious talents as a singer-songwriter and musician that have defined Celisse the most as an artist. Her original music, powered by her soulful voice, is hard-rocking and blues-tinged with infectious hooks that stay with you. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Sonya Yoncheva in Berlin. One of opera's most compelling and versatile singers showcases her riveting artistry in a concert broadcast live from Berlin. click here

2:00 PM

ACT of CT presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

3:00 PM

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

WeBop Family Jazz Party - Take the family on a virtual trip to the birthplace of jazz. This fun concert is recommended for families with children 8-months to 8-years-old, but all ages are welcome! click here

7:00 PM

Next Gen Playwrights: Beyond the Struggle - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, in partnership with Working Title Playwrights, brings to you "Next Gen Playwrights: Beyond the Struggle," a timely Community Conversation on the narratives being shaped by emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) playwrights in the Atlanta community. Presented by the City of South Fulton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, this conversation will feature playwrights Dana Stringer, Suehyla El-Attar, and Paris Crayton III, and will be moderated by award-winning author and playwright, Pearl Cleage (Blues for an Alabama Sky, Flyin' West). click here

CRY FOR WOLF - CRY FOR WOLF a solo show written and performed by Ruthie Danziger, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. This tale of family, love and loss is a roller coaster ride of highs and lows and plenty of in-betweens. Healing comes in many forms. Sometimes, by swinging high towards the sky. November 21st at 7:00 pm (PST). click here

A Very Herrara Holiday" & "[keyp-ing] - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. For more information visit https://www.newrep.org/product.../showstopper-virtual-plays/ For tickets visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34712/production/1031320 click here

Party at the End of the World - Let's party until the world ends! All We Have to Fear: Party at the End of the World is a new, online, immersive show featuring mysteries, ancient Gods stranded on Earth, and the most rambunctious, out of their depth, partiers this side of a Dionysus-fueled rager. Join us from the comfort of your own couch. All We Have to Fear is hosted on gather.town, an 8-bit style video hosting site. Audience requirements include a laptop or desktop with audio and video streaming as well as Firefox or Chrome. Headphones are also required. click here

7:30 PM

AN EVENING OF QUENTIN CRISP: A Celebration of Life in His Own Words! - Quentin Crisp's literary and estate executor Phillip Ward invites you to a night of celebration to commemorate the legendary life of Quentin Crisp on the twenty-first anniversary of his passing. "An Evening of Quentin Crisp: A Celebration of Life in His Own Words!" from The Gene Frankel Theatre, and in collaboration with Gail Thacker and Sur Rodney Sur, is presented by 24 Bond Arts Center with The Gene Frankel Theatre and Crisperanto: The Quentin Crisp Archives. There will be special guests reading excerpts from Mr. Crisp's posthumous books, "The Last Word: An Autobiography" and "And One More Thing." Also, there will be excerpts from his one-person show "An Evening with Quentin Crisp" and from his first memoir "The Naked Civil Servant." All proceeds of "An Evening of Quentin Crisp: A Celebration of Life in His Own Words!" will benefit The Gene Frankel Theatre and 24 Bond Arts Center. click here

EXHIBIT THIS! The Museum Comedies - Exhibit This! The Museum Comedies is a play by Luigi Jannuzzi, an award-winning playwright of one-act theater pieces who combines romantic/absurdist comedy with serious themes of love, truth, and the need to rise above it all. In Exhibit This, the Metropolitan Museum of Art comes to life! In a fast-paced series of SEVEN comedic scenes and SIX monologues 50 some paintings, sculptures, antiquities, & fertility gods emerge from their molds & frames. Artists, guards, critics, lovers, curators and visitor (the audience) spend one very special night in this new comedy. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 12, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special Guests: TBA click here

ACT of CT presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

Rule of 7x7: November Edition - Now running for six years, RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 writers. For each round of 7x7, each writer devises one rule & then each creates a new short play incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Mystery Box - A Special Broadway Benefit Reading starring MARY TESTA, WESLEY TAYLOR, DAKIN MATTHEWS, and HELEN CESPEDES. click here

Saving Wonderland (presented by Seize the Show) - What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show's exciting step forward in live performance gaming. In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice herself, choosing the direction of the story in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day.A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Sunday, November 22

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

2:00 PM

ACT of CT presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

3:00 PM

EXHIBIT THIS! The Museum Comedies - Exhibit This! The Museum Comedies is a play by Luigi Jannuzzi, an award-winning playwright of one-act theater pieces who combines romantic/absurdist comedy with serious themes of love, truth, and the need to rise above it all. In Exhibit This, the Metropolitan Museum of Art comes to life! In a fast-paced series of SEVEN comedic scenes and SIX monologues 50 some paintings, sculptures, antiquities, & fertility gods emerge from their molds & frames. Artists, guards, critics, lovers, curators and visitor (the audience) spend one very special night in this new comedy. click here

I AND YOU | Tampa Rep - I AND YOU is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness. Popular student Anthony arrives at sardonic classmate Caroline's door with English-class homework. Due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but as the two let down their guards, the seemingly mundane project unlocks a deeper mystery. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

4:00 PM

Adelphi Orchestra - Music for a Sunday Afternoon - The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a Livestream chamber music performance presented by the Community of St John the Baptist. On the program is Mozart: Quartet for Strings no 17 in B flat major, K 458 "Hunt" and Dvorak: Quartet for Strings no 12 in F major, Op. 96/B 179 "American" Musicians are Laura Hamilton & Sylvia Rubin(violins), Francesca Silos(viola), and Lanny Paykin(cello). The concert will be live-streamed In the Main Chapel at the Community of St. John Baptist, Mendham New Jersey. with its wonderful acoustics, since the beginning of the pandemic. Viewing is by donation only. click here

A Very Herrara Holiday - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

5:00 PM

Front Row Mainstage: The Inventors - Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berg's Wozzeck Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From January 11, 2020. click here

Les Ballet Afrik - In homage to the 30th anniversary of Paris Is Burning, Omari Wiles and Les Ballet Afrik perform New York Is Burning, featuring Wiles's AfrikFusion, on Lincoln Center's campus. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Adam Pascal - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway. click here

La Nela De Socartes - La Nela De Socartes is an uplifting tragedy on love, opportunity, and change. It is the first American adaptation of Benito Perez Galdos's classic novela Marianela with English translation by Clara Bell, about a 16-year-old girl struggling to find purpose and happiness in her life, and her love interest who's faced with an opportunity that may change his life forever, but ruin hers. The virtual musical features book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Greggory Nekrasovas and Massimiliano Cicio in their theatrical debut along with Nekrasovas as Director. By generously donating a minimum of $5, or more if you so wish, you are not just purchasing a ticket to see our show. You are also giving back as all proceeds will go directly to the cast and crew plus to future productions of "La Nela De Socartes". Performance dates are below: Friday, November 20 at 8:00 PM Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 and 8:00 PM Sunday, November 22 at 2:00 PM For more information on the production, please visit our website at www.laneladesocartes.com. To purchase tickets, the Event Link will immediately lead you to our ticketing service. Thank you, and we look forward to having you join us this November click here

9:00 PM

Old Globe 15th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting - The 15th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place virtually Sunday, November 22 at 6:00 p.m. PT on the Globe's website and social media channels. The ceremony, which has also become an annual tradition for thousands of San Diegans as they kick off the holiday season, is a fun event for the whole family. This year's virtual broadcast will feature special appearances and songs from this year's Grinch, Edward Watts; director James Vásquez; Ariana Afsar, one of the two actorswho played Cindy-Lou Who in the very first production at the Globe; and local favorites Steve Gunderson and Melinda Gilb and other exciting Grinch alumni; all leading up to the final countdown and the lighting of the tree. And who knows, that old green meanie may just drop in too! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You