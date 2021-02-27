Virtual Theatre This Weekend: February 27-28- with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alex Newell and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, February 27-28, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, February 27

12:00 AM

5 x 15: Five New Fifteen Minute Musicals - Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021.

Adjust the Procedure - An Outbreak Infects Higher Education in Pandemic Drama Premiere. Spin Cycle in association with JCS Theater Company presents The World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings. Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton.

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28, 2021!

Inherit The Windbag Episode #1 by Alexandra Petri - From the depths of Hell (AKA the Richard Nixon Library), the spirits of bitter rivals Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. are summoned to do... something. Debate? Fight? Save the soul of the country? They're not sure-tune in to find out! Join Mosaic for an 8-part web series of Alexandra Petri's Inherit the Windbag. A new episode of 10-20 minutes in length will be released every two weeks and available to watch at your convenience through June 30th.

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center Activate- Visioning Lab: Writing Our Future - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Playwright Ren Dara Santiago leads an interactive workshop focused on contemporary issues and individual hopes for the future. Open to creators in all disciplines.

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only.

Celebrating All Things: Black to the Future - Join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Gilbert L. Bailey (Beetlejuice, Book of Mormon) , Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) and more as they continue their Black History month series by celebrating Black to the Future! This event will highlight Black role models of the past and present. Come dance, sing, and embrace Black joy with Vasthy's Friends! Costumes are welcomed and encouraged!

1:00 PM

Sonya Yoncheva in Germany - One of opera's most compelling and thrilling stars showcases her riveting artistry in a special program transmitted live from the breathtaking Baroque library of the Schussenried Cloister in southwest Germany.

2:00 PM

It's a Celebration In The Great Great Forest - It's Cultural Celebration Day in The Great Great Forest! Forester and friends will be celebrating their cultures and what makes them special. Everyone's invited and encouraged to bring something that represents their culture! Adventure Players Live! is an ensemble of professional artists and educators who blend storytelling, music, art, and movement into interactive adventures for kids ages 5 to 9.

3:00 PM

Dreamgirls on Clucbhouse- Broadway's Finest Cast - Dreamgirls on Clubhouse app premieres with four performance and four star studded cast. The creatives and cast have reimagined how we enjoy musicals- as a musical audio book with original illustrations through profile pics; a live music podcast with pictures. From Broadway to West End, these performers have shined as principals in Broadway's biggest hits including: Chicago, Kinky Boots, Ain't Too Proud, Aladdin, The Lion King...

LGBTQ Short Play Festival - Triangle Rainbow Theater creative director Anthony Fusco will be presenting it's first annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival of one acts.

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time.

A Touch of the Poet - In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Sara falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The cast of A Touch of the Poet includes Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O'Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O'Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby.

4:00 PM

#Bars - The #BARS Workshop is a lab series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. #BARS will go digital in October 2020 with Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, and Chris Walker hosting monthly online masterclasses with incredible guest artists that will be free and open to the public. Leading up to each masterclass, the #BARS team will release creative prompts on social media so that #BARS can continue to serve as a space for artists to investigate the intersection between contemporary verse and theater while we're all creating and learning from home. Follow along at @barsworkshop on Instagram.

7:00 PM

IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY presents ORIGINAL - Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents ORIGINAL, written and performed by SHARON KING-CAMPBELL. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, ORIGINAL explores what being a woman means and has meant throughout Western Civilization, from creation to right now. Actor King-Campbell plays the three "original women" - Eve, Embla, and Pandora - who continue to wander the earth long after their stories were first told. ""Sharon King-Campbell's one-woman show dazzles as it delves into truth and myth." - The Telegram (St. John's) Audiences say: A powerful story about how there's always more to any story, especially the stories we think we know as cultural touchstones, origins." / "Empowering, enraging, badass, epic - and succinct and direct and unapologetic." / "What a marvellous show... brilliant everything!" / "I feel like I'll be digesting it for weeks! So much knowledge and wisdom and truth." Written and performed by Sharon King-Campbell / Directed by Bernardine Ann Teraz Stapleton / ​Production design by Diana Daly / Production management by Mara Bredovskis / Stage management by Jaimie Tait / Wardrobe by Melanie Ozon / Sound design by Kat Burke / Produced by Jenn Deon for PerSIStence Theatre / Associate Producer Erika Squires / Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Martin / Production Assistant Gao Huiyan / Videography and editing by Brian Kenny.

Dreamgirls on Clucbhouse- Breakout Stars Cast - Dreamgirls on Clubhouse app premieres with four performance and four star studded cast. The creatives and cast have reimagined how we enjoy musicals- as a musical audio book with original illustrations through profile pics; a live music podcast with pictures. These performers are the newest clubhouse stars. They were the most tweeted during the clubhouse auditions that trended #2 on US Twitter and they will, for sure, blow you away!

Widows by Mfundi Vundla - This drama, originally presented by NFT in 1981, is about the struggle of three African women to overcome oppressive conditions in South Africa. Part of "New Federal Theatre Celebrates Black History Month," a retrospective readings series.

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. 100% of the proceeds for SWEAT are being donated to The Fortune Society, a non-profit organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration, thus strengthening the fabric of our communities.

Lonesomes: CONRADO and PAISLEY BLUE by Octavio Solis - Written in isolation for a virtual world, LONESOMES includes companion pieces CONRADO featuring Armando Durán and PAISLEY BLUE featuring Isabel Pask. In these intimate, lyrical portraits, a father and daughter, separated by more than lockdowns and travel restrictions, grapple with the past and what it means for their future. Each performance will conclude in a conversation with the playwright about creating and connecting during a global pandemic. Octavio Solis is one of the most prominent Latino playwrights in America and the author of the New York Times-recommended book "Retablos." NOTE: This play features mature themes and may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

Delejos (from afar) - "Delejos" is a Zoom-native performance. A story that weaves together standup comedy, live music and a virtual reality experience. "Delejos" is a pre-pandemic pursuit of a question that, along the way, became central to today's COVID world: do we lose something simply because we're far from it?

7:30 PM

Prokofiev with Friends - Livestream - Faculty Artist Series This program brings the colors and characters of Prokofiev's inspiration to the recital stage through duos for piano and strings featuring the talented faculty of the School of Music. The concert will include two of his sonatas and selections from "Romeo and Juliet" arranged for viola and piano, performed by faculty-artists Allison Gagnon, Janet Orenstein, Brooks Whitehouse and Ulrich Eichenauer.

An Evening with Ali Stroker - Join Broadway's Tony Award-winning performer Ali Stroker for an intimate live streamed concert with ASL interpretation and live captioning from the stage of Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall. An Evening with Ali Stroker will feature songs from the Great American Songbook from such composers as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, Stephen Schwartz, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more!

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by David Alden. From December 8, 2012.

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the

Stars in the House - It's Seth's Birthday! Tune in as James surprises Seth with one guest star after another to celebrate Seth's birthday! ​ click here

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

GET HAPPY! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland - Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature songs of Judy Garland. For the past few months, Jenna's been fine tuning her Garland cabaret, and is filming a full-out performance in a studio, with musicians. Titled "Get Happy! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland," ELTC is thrilled to be giving it its premiere on Thursday, February 25 at 8:00 PM. It will be available through Sunday, February 28. "Get Happy" isn't a traditional Judy Garland tribute - there is no impersonation here. Instead, the cleverly curated playlist of classics and forgotten gems will leave Judy fans and Judy novices alike tapping their feet as Jenna pays homage to one of her favorite divas. Featuring music from "The Wizard of Oz," "Easter Parade," "Judy Live at Carnegie Hall," "Judy at The Palace," "The Judy Garland Show," and more. You won't want to miss Jenna's spirited celebration of Judy's legacy. "Forget your troubles" and join us for a wonderful time! After you've purchased your $15 ticket through Ticketleap.com, you'll receive an e-mail directly from ELTC for opening night that will give you the location for the show. For the other three nights, you'll receive tickets via e-mail from Ticketleap that include a button to hit when it's near showtime. ELTC strongly recommends that you connect your computer to a flat screen tv with an HDMI cable so you can see the show on a larger screen with better sound, and even use Closed Caption if you like. You'll have 24 hours to view the show, and you may pause and even stop it, and return later. click here

Vocal Gumbo Episode 12 - Celebrating Birdland: Bird Is the Word - Since its inception in March 2020, Vocal Gumbo - the brainchild of respected and trusted singer/arranger/producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) - has blossomed into a stunning monthly music festival where the music community comes together (virtually) to inspire and entertain. Calling all around the world to living legends, Grammy winners and up-and-coming superstars, Siegel and Kinhan are producing one-of-a-kind musical collaborations and curating incredible DIY, at-home performances while clubs and concert venues are shut down. The livelihoods of touring musicians, club owners, technicians, and venue staffers have been thwarted by the pandemic and Vocal Gumbo strives to keep the music happening, keep the bills paid, and keep the hope alive that one day we'll be venturing out to a clubs and experiencing the magic of live music together once again. This month, Vocal Gumbo is joining forces with Gianni Valenti and Jim Caruso to celebrate Birdland - one of New York City's most iconic venues. Ten percent of ticket sales will go towards Birdland's GoFundMe campaign, set up to ensure the "Jazz Corner of the World" survives this pandemic and continues to provide a home for world-class musicians and music lovers for years to come. The concert will premiere LIVE on Moment House Saturday, February 27 at 8 PM ET and will then be available ON DEMAND for 24 hours. VOCAL GUMBO EPISODE 12'S STAR-STUDDED CAST Veronica Swift & Emmett Cohen Karrin Allyson Ann Hampton Callaway Darius de Haas & Tedd Firth Alicia Olatuja Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch Romero Lubambo a very special collaboration with The Manhattan Transfer & New York Voices featuring renowned tapper Ayodele Casel and young artist, Joie Bianco click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

8:30 PM

PIAF, NO REGRETS - Two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, The Scarlett Pimpernel, La Cage aux Folles) continues The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of TRIBUTES with PIAF, NO REGRETS, an homage to the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. Andreas, a veteran of eight Broadway shows, brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the life and music of Piaf, one of the most influential singers of modern times. Singing in English, with French added for flair, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss and ultimately hope through such classics as La Vie En Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. This beautiful production was filmed for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Martin Silvestri music directs the evening. Piaf, No Regrets is a masterfully performed salute to a master. click here

9:00 PM

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Sunday, February 28

12:00 AM

11:00 AM

Between the Acts: Antony Tudor - New York Theatre Ballet presents Between the Acts: Antony Tudor. Taking a look at the life and works of Antony Tudor, this installment of Between the Acts will also feature curator of dance for the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, Jane Pritchard, the sole Trustee of the Antony Tudor Ballet Trust Amanda McKerrow, repetiteur for the Antony Tudor Trust John Gardner, and Principal Dancer and Associate Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet Elena Zahlmann. The conversation between Jane Pritchard, Amanda McKerrow, John Gardner, Elena Zahlmann, and NYTB Artistic Director Diana Byer will cover choreography, music, influence and more. RSVP to ezahlmann@nytb.org to receive a Zoom link prior to Sunday. Following the live event, the conversation will be available to view on Vimeo and social media. click here

12:00 PM

Playing on Air's HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE by Cary Gitter - Acclaimed theater podcast Playing on Air shares HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE by Cary Gitter (EST's Youngblood, The Sabbath Girl). It's 1933, and a young Jewish immigrant has returned to his Polish hometown in search of a wife. On a snowy afternoon, he sets his sights on Chava, a savvy, sarcastic shopgirl in a local hat store. Directed by Colette Robert (STEW, Behind the Sheet), HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE features a sparkling cast: Eli Gelb (Skintight, Indignation) and Lucy DeVito ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). After the play, host Claudia Catania moderates a conversation with the artists. click here

1:00 PM

Dreamgirls on Clucbhouse- America's Favorite's Cast. - Dreamgirls on Clubhouse app premieres with four performance and four star studded cast. The creatives and cast have reimagined how we enjoy musicals- as a musical audio book with original illustrations through profile pics; a live music podcast with pictures. This amazing cast are from the biggest competition shows on Network Television including: America's Got Talent, Fox The Four, Sunday's Best... Voted America's favorites! click here

2:00 PM

See Her Talkback - Royal Family Productions will present a special talkback with the creative team of See Her, moderated by Tony Award winner Adriane Lenox. See Her by Iman Schuk (This Open Earth) premiered last month as part of Royal Family's second annual Female+ Forward Festival. This talkback, with bonus encore viewing of the piece, is designed to celebrate the creative team of See Her, and to allow audiences to ask in-depth questions about the piece and process. See Her features principal dancer Gabrielle Spauve, along with Spoken Word Artist Kenita Miller. The creative team includes director/choreographer Lorna Ventura, writer Iman Shuck, music by Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks, cinematography by Angelo Vasta, with editing by Jay Stern. Kei Tsuruharatani is the Associate Choreographer/Production Assistant. click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Brian Stokes Mitchell - Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award that year for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund. An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his new release, Plays With Music. click here

LGBTQ Short Play Festival - Triangle Rainbow Theater creative director Anthony Fusco will be presenting it's first annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival of one acts. click here

4:00 PM

The King's Singers New Music Prize Celebration - Join UK Grammy-Award winning acapella ensemble, The King's Singers for this virtual concert streamed from the UK. Joined by the Washington National Cathedral Choirs the ensemble will showcase the winning compositions from their highly anticipated New Music Prize and celebrate the beauty, breadth, and power of sacred music at the 2021 Sacred Choral Music Festival. Tickets are $10. click here

7:00 PM

Dreamgirls on Clucbhouse- Secret Celebs Cast - Dreamgirls on Clubhouse app premieres with four performance and four star studded cast. The creatives and cast have reimagined how we enjoy musicals- as a musical audio book with original illustrations through profile pics; a live music podcast with pictures. This Cast will blow you away with their star quality. We kept our Effie a secret but the real secret is they are all about to knock your socks off! click here

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth and a small room in Dublin becomes the world. click here

The Icebreaker Series: Don't Laugh. It's Funny. - Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents, The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music (sometimes both) while commenting on the human experience. Tom just threw himself off a bridge. He's going to die. As he falls Tom reflects on the last relationship he had, what he thinks he'll leave behind, and challenges what many think it means to live with a mental illness. It's funnier than it sounds. click here

Telegraph Quartet - The Telegraph Quartet is presented by Noe Music on its virtual MainStage series. This online performance was recorded exclusively for this event at the Noe Valley Ministry in San Francisco. Access to the performance is available through Noe Music's website for $20 per listener, and it will be available to stream for a limited time after the initial presentation. After the performance, the musicians will join Noe Music's Artistic Directors Meena Bhasin and Owen Dalby for a live Q&A and discussion. The Telegraph Quartet's program includes Korngold's String Quartet No. 3 and Brahms' String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 3, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Brian Stokes Mitchell - Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award that year for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund. An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his new release, Plays With Music. click here

4 Your Information 9 - Haunted paintings, sexy M&M's, evil algorithms, and hypnobirthing. Join us at 4 Your Information 9 to experience ~10 four-minute fever dreams from people with incredible niche interests who have a lot to say and not a lot of time to say it. Expect to laugh, expect to learn, expect WordArt. Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. With presentations by Kev Berry, Mike Fracentese, Elyse Durand, Hallie Ayres, Carinn Candelaria, Abby Mahler, Alex Cina-Bernard, and Collin Knopp-Schwyn. click here

