Virtual Theatre This Weekend: February 13-14- with Laura Osnes, Josh Groban and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, February 13-14, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, February 13

12:00 AM

5 x 15: Five New Fifteen Minute Musicals - Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021. click here

Snapshots - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! click here

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28, 2021! click here

8:00 AM

Enemies - Metropolitan Playhouse of New York City is live-streaming ENEMIES by Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. Free-living Bohemians, dedicated to a relationship as open as their minds, He and She have had an enduring marriage, energetic children, and more than enough of one another. Tonight, the gloves come off, the souls are laid bare, and the state of this union lies in the balance. A night like any other in Greenwich Village. Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Carol deBoer-Langworthy of Brown University, editor of Neith Boyce's autobiography. click here

9:30 AM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

11:00 AM

Vasthy's Friends Celebrates Mardi Gras!! - Join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Richard Yoder (Hello Dolly) Julias Chase (Book of Morman), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, and more as they continue their Black History month series by celebrating Mardi Gras! Come dance, sing, even learn to play how to washboard with Vasthy's Friends! Costumes are welcomed and encouraged! click here

THE CLASSICAL MONOLOGUE - Testing out a new piece? Have an old favorite that could use a fresh perspective? Uncertain how your piece will work online? This class is perfect for audition prep or simply as a reinvigoration of your classical chops! In the first half of the day, you will work with acclaimed classical actor Franchelle Stewart Dorn. Then class progresses to a mock audition and a valuable opportunity to meet and work with The Public Theater's Casting Director Heidi Griffiths. click here

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

TheatreZone's AT THE MOVIES - From February 11 to 14, TheatreZone will present At the Movies. Audiences will take a trip through the many hit songs from their favorite movies throughout history. This concert event will include hit songs such as "The Way We Were," "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from the comedy Arthur, as well as some disco hits from Saturday Night Fever. click here

Superheroes in Love Valentine's Special - Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar are back with more singing and dancing for this Valentine's Day Special. What is better than to celebrate love with your favorite Superheroes?! We can't think of anything better than to sing and dance for you. Featuring the world's best love songs, Nicolas and Desiree will dance and sing into your hearts while also sharing stories of how they met and how their love blossomed. You won't want to miss this very special concert! click here

2:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

3:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Mabou Mines - La MaMa will stream Coffeehouse Chronicles #131: Mabou Mines, which was originally presented on January 30, 2016, in honor of Lee Breur. Celebrating the long history and body of work of Mabou Mines, panelists and performers include Genesis, moderated by Bonnie Marranca with Lee Breuer; Collaborative Hive with Lee Breuer and Karen Kandel interviewed by Greg Mehrten; a panel discussion with Trick Saddle moderated by Jessica Brater; a live performance of a scene from Imagining the Imaginary Invalid performed by ChristiAnna Nelson and Clove Gallilee; and Confederation of Warrior Ants, moderated by Jessica Brater, PhD with Sharon Fogarty, Karen Kandel, Lee Breuer, Maude Mitchell, David Neumann, and Clove Galilee. click here

4:00 PM

Celebrating All Things: Mardi Gras! - Join Broadway Stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), Richard Yoder (Hello Dolly) Julias Chase (Book of Morman), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, and more as they continue their Black History month series by celebrating Mardi Gras! Come dance, sing, even learn to play how to washboard with Vasthy's Friends! Costumes are welcomed and encouraged! click here

7:00 PM

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

It's Love That Keeps Us Together with Stephanie Blythe - Valentine's Day weekend is going to be perfectly imperfect and overflowing with love songs. Put on something nice, opera star Stephanie Blythe is taking you out and then inviting you up(state) for her Valentine's Day show, "It's Love That Keeps Us Together with Stephanie Blythe". On February 13, Ms. Blythe will host and perform a joyful and nostalgic program of her favorite love songs spanning the American Songbook from her home in the Poconos. Captivating, gorgeous, and a "once-in-a-generation opera singer" (New York Times), Ms. Blythe will enchant her guests as she sings a dazzling selection of songs and accompanies herself on her blue ukulele with the wit, warmth, and honesty that makes her beloved by all. Also swooping in - like Cupid himself - to enamor the audience with a tender, testosterone-filled tenor performance will be Blythely Oratonio, Ms. Blythe's hopelessly romantic drag alter ego. The show embraces all one might aspire to in mid-February: a little bit of experimentation, a dash of adventure, impeccable art, and a whole bunch of fun. click here

When the Chickens Come Home to Roost - The play centers on the relationship between Malcolm X and Elijah Muhammad - the beating heart of the Black Muslim movement. Its title is a reference to Malcolm X's notorious comment in the wake of JFK's assassination. The comment caused him to be censored by his leader, Elijah Muhammad causing a rift between the Nation of Islam's founder and his star disciple. New Federal Theatre's 1981 premiere production starred Kirk Kirksey as Elijah Muhammad and Denzel Washington as Malcolm X. Part of "New Federal Theatre Celebrates Black History Month," a retrospective readings series. click here

When the Chickens Come Home to Roost - The play centers on the relationship between Malcolm X and Elijah Muhammad - the beating heart of the Black Muslim movement. Its title is a reference to Malcolm X's notorious comment in the wake of JFK's assassination. The comment caused him to be censored by his leader, Elijah Muhammad causing a rift between the Nation of Islam's founder and his star disciple. New Federal Theatre's 1981 premiere production starred Kirk Kirksey as Elijah Muhammad and Denzel Washington as Malcolm X. Part of "New Federal Theatre Celebrates Black History Month," a retrospective readings series. click here

Revenge Porn​ ​by Carla Ching​ - Featuring ​Tina Huang​ ("Rizzoli & Isles"), ​Amy Hill​ ("Magnum P.I."), ​Kahyun Kim​ (​Daddy​), ​Christopher Larkin​ ("The 100"), ​Ken Leung​ ("Lost"), and ​Roland Ruiz​ (​Boyhood​) under the direction of ​Bernardo Cubría​ (​Brain Problems​). In ​Revenge Porn,​ when Kat Chan's ex-husband posts explicit photos of her online and tags everyone she knows, she has to wrestle with a choice: Be humane to someone she used to love? Or take him out in a very public way? A play about public shaming, ownership of womens' bodies and images, and the earthquakes that come from dissolving a marriage​, ​Revenge Porn​ will be available on-demand through February 17th.​ ​This reading will benefit a new emergency micro-grant program established by ​Ma-Yi Theater Company​. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berlioz's Les Troyens Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jessye Norman, Plácido Domingo, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 8, 1983. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Sin Eaters (Preview) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Smithtown - In a small Midwestern university town a text message is sent that sets off a chain reaction altering the course of the lives of many who live in Smithtown. The play asks the question: how does technology, and the need for immediate, personal gratification on social media, undermine common sense, rationality and the rules of behavior in contemporary America? A collaboration between Artists in Residence playwright Drew Larimore, filmmaker Harry Aspinwall, & Stephen Kitsakos, Studios Artistic Associate & Board President, the digital play features an ensemble of of performers including Michael Urie (Broadway's Torch Song Trilogy, TV's Ugly Betty), Ann Harada (Broadway's Avenue Q, TV's Smash), Colby Lewis (Chicago's Hamilton, TV's Chicago Med) and Constance Shulman (TV's Orange is the New Black and Broadway's The Rose Tattoo). click here

INVISIBLE by Douglas Lyons - After the recent success of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits, which had just opened at Queens Theatre before the pandemic hit, QT is commissioning Lyons' latest play, Invisible. Invisible tells the story of lifelong best friends, Eemani and Jade, who decompress one afternoon over a good blunt. Unbeknownst to them the blunt is laced with much more than weed, spiraling the duo into a wild hallucination that allows them to confront the oppressors of the past, dead on. The new play will be developed virtually throughout 2021 in partnership with IAMA Theatre Company and Savannah Repertory Theatre. click here

Stars in the House - HARMONY 2021: Big Apple Performing Arts Fundraising Gala benefitting New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus and Tonewall. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with Cyndi Lauper, Harmony 2021 Arts In Action Award Recipient, along with Ann Harada, Frenchie Davis, Nick Adams and more! click here

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

Harmony - The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall today announced that HARMONY, the annual Valentine themed fundraiser supporting NYCGMC, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall will be hosted by SiriusXM personality Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley from their series, Stars in the House that has been bringing Broadway to so many throughout the pandemic. For years Harmony has celebrated the power of music to bring people together and this year is no exception. For the first time, however, it will do so virtually for a worldwide audience and will be FREE for all to watch. The evening will include special guest performances, celebrity interviews, exciting silent auction prizes, musical memories, inspiring fundraising, and more to support both the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall who have found new ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and bring music to all during these unprecedented times. click here

LAO: After Hours: Black Love - We're celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with an operatic twist: in recital. On Saturday, February 13th at 5:00 PM PST, Russell Thomas, our Artist in Residence, welcomes Ashley Faatoalia, Tiffany Townsend, Alaysha Fox and pianist Leonard Hayes to the On Now digital stage for the first episode in our newly revived After Hours series, Black Love. The three will perform a program of love songs from renowned Black composers curated by none other than Russell himself. Tune in below and experience what's sure to be the sweetest renditions of works by H.T. Burleigh, Undine Smith Moore, Margaret Bonds, and more. click here

9:00 PM

Pavlo - Live from Vegas for Valentine's Day - Pavlo returns to Las Vegas for an exclusive pay-per-view Valentine's Day Concert Special. Since you can't go to a Pavlo concert, Pavlo is coming to you! Get dressed for a night in and watch the concert from the comfort of your own home with your loved ones. Pavlo will perform his signature Mediterranean music with an entire new show. Guests TBA. click here

10:00 PM

Kissing Couples 'Lets Make Out Contest - Cupids Arrow Productions will have a live streaming Kissing contest on Saturday evening February 13, 2021 @ 10:00PM EST. with three or four couples selected nationwide. You the audience gets to vote via a voting poll at the end of the show to select the winning couple. To watch this event FREE of charge please register via zoom. This offer is limited until midnight January 31, 2021. After that the charge will be $10.00 to sign up. Come and join the fun and help us select the winning couple for this first annual Kissing Couples Contest! click here

Sunday, February 14

12:00 AM

5 x 15: Five New Fifteen Minute Musicals - Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021. click here

Podcast Premiere of - Written by William Nedved Directed by Samantha Squeri Theatre of NOTE's stunning first-ever audio play is coming to you for free this Valentine's Day wherever you listen to podcasts. "You - I know you..." A stranger convinces an actor to travel to a far-off destination. Will they remember their past in order to change the future, or will history repeat itself once again? "The Ravages" stars Alysha Brady and Max Lawrence alternating between the roles of the Actor and the Stranger, and the audience is invited to flip a coin to determine the casting and the fate of their listening experience. click here

Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! click here

Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook - Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Mr. Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT of CT audiences to stream, for a limited time only! SNAPSHOTS: A Musical Scrapbook, is available to stream from February 13 - 28, 2021! click here

9:30 AM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

11:00 AM

New York Theatre Ballet Between the Acts: Sir Richard Alston - New York Theatre Ballet presents Between the Acts: Sir Richard Alston on Zoom. Taking a look at the life and works of NYTB's Resident Choreographer Sir Richard Alston, this installment of Between the Acts will also feature former NYTB principal dancer and Hiland Artistic Director at NDI New Mexico Steven Melendez, who has been a fixture of Alston's work with NYTB beginning with A Rugged Flourish in 2011. The conversation between Sir Richard Alston, Steven Melendez, and NYTB Artistic Director Diana Byer will cover choreography, music, influence and more. RSVP to ezahlmann@nytb.orgto receive a Zoom link prior to Sunday. Following the live event, the conversation will be available to view on Vimeo and social media. click here

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

TheatreZone's AT THE MOVIES - From February 11 to 14, TheatreZone will present At the Movies. Audiences will take a trip through the many hit songs from their favorite movies throughout history. This concert event will include hit songs such as "The Way We Were," "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from the comedy Arthur, as well as some disco hits from Saturday Night Fever. click here

Playing on Air's SKIN by Naveen Bahar Choudhury - Nobody comes to the campus health clinic looking for love. But as he waits for the nurse to call him in, Robby (Vandit Bhatt) finds himself drawn to Angie (Nitya Vidyasagar), a disenchanted Bengali writer with problems of her own. Can two strangers find unexpected poetry in each other? And do they even want to? SKIN by Naveen Bahar Choudhury (My Name is Yusuf, Ma-Yi Writers Lab) features Bhatt ("Quantico," Indian Ink, "New Amsterdam") and Vidyasagar ("Sesame Street," The Glorious Ones) in a rom-com for cynics. Playwright Naveen Bahar Choudhury joins host Claudia Catania for a post-performance conversation. click here

2:00 PM

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth and a small room in Dublin becomes the world. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

3:00 PM

Sin Eaters (Preview) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost - Genesis Children's Theatre Intermediate/Advanced Cast performs one of Shakespeare's wittiest shows! The King of Navarre & his followers, Berowne, Longaville, & Dumain, vow to devote themselves to the celibate life of scholarship for three years. The Princess of France & her attendant ladies, Rosaline, Maria, and Katherine decide to force the men to break their vows. Each of the men falls prey to the charms of the ladies & rationalizes his change of heart in the cleverest academic rhetoric he can write into a sonnet. When the gentlemen disguise themselves & pursue them as Russians in an elaborate courtly masque, the ladies confuse them by donning disguises also. The entertainments are cut short by the announcement of the Princess's father's death, & a period of one year's abstinence is imposed on the men before they will be allowed to consummate their loves. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Carol Jantsch, tuba & Michael Djupstrom, piano w/ Tubular - Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Tuba player Carol Jantsch gave one of the more memorable debuts with the Society several seasons ago. Little did we know that that concert would lay the groundwork for her band, Tubular, featuring Michael Brown and Adam Dotson, euphonium; Scott Devereaux, tuba; and Andy Emerich, drums. For their follow up performance with pianist Michael Djupstrom, Jantsch and Tubular will take us through the origin story of the band and offer a variety of repertoire such as their version of the Nutcracker Suite, Walter Murphy's A Fifth of Beethoven, Cantina Band from Star Wars, and a number of popular songs including tunes by the Beatles and Queen. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. click here

The Actual Dance, with Sam Simon - A Valentines' Day love story. The Actual Dance is the ritual of what love really means. In its' 8th year of touring, now live "OnTheStage" -- Invite someone you love to join your for this extraordinary love story. It might just transform you both: Written and Performed by Samuel A Simon, dramatrug and director, Gabrielle Maisels. Music Composed by Eliz Zoller click here

6:00 PM

Chamber Serenades - The Denver Young Artists Orchestra presents Chamber Serenades. This virtual Valentine's Day concert will feature the Young Artists Orchestra and DYAO's Music Director, Maestro Wes Kenney. Chamber Serenades spotlights the Young Artists Orchestra divided into several chamber ensembles and performing Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Samuel Coldrige-Taylor's Novelletten, Igor Stravinsky's Symphony for Wind Instruments, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, to name just a few. The concert will also feature the winners of the 2020 YAO Wind Concerto Competition: Tori Rogenrud and Hanna Flood. The concert will be broadcast on DYAO's YouTube and Facebook pages. While this concert will be broadcast free of charge, donations are encouraged. For more information, go to dyao.org. click here

7:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989. click here

Andrea Marcovicci presents A Kern Valentine - Nostalgic and romantic songs, and stories, are the highlight in this gentle, light-hearted, Valentine's show with Brad Ellis on virtual piano. Often referred to as The Queen of Cabaret for her twenty-five year stint at the Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, Andrea glides into the virtual world with her annual Valentine's Day show, (a tradition at The Gardenia in West Hollywood for the past six years.) On screen, the actress has appeared with Tom Selleck, Sir Michael Caine, and Danny DeVito. The YouTube stream is followed by a LIVE video chat after-party, with Andrea on her Facebook page. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Laura Osnes - Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark channel original movies: One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), and A Killer Party (a new digital musical). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the popular Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career includes broadcast performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. @lauraosnes click here

The Fab Four Valentine's Day Live Stream - Be my Fab Four Valentine! Let's celebrate Valentine's Day with the best love songs of our time. The Fab Four are heading back to the studio to bring you another livestream show you wont want to miss! Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four is a highly polished tribute act that has been wowing audiences across the U.S. and around the world with its dynamic portrayal of the Beatles for over two decades. The band's note-perfect renditions of Beatles classics make every show a spectacular event! If you're looking for a Beatles tribute act that truly inspires 21st-century Beatlemania, don't miss The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles! Travel back in time to the 1960s with a band that is simply unmatched in its stunning portrayal of the four famous lads from Liverpool! click here

Josh Groban's Valentine's Day Concert - Shot in Los Angeles, the show will first air in North America on Sunday, February 14th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. The show will then play on Monday, February 15th at 8pm GMT and 8pm AEDT. The concert will also be available to watch on-demand for 48 hours after the airing ends in each timezone. Watch the trailer for the concert HERE. For the performance, Groban will be offering special tickets that you can gift to friends & family, as well as exclusive merch bundles, including an event t-shirt, hoodie, and a personalized signed lithograph. For more info and tickets, visit click here