Virtual Theatre This Weekend: August 8-9- with Liz Callaway, Marlo Thomas, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, August 8-9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, August 8

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

SIM/TAN WHO'S THERE? - A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time. A cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, Who's There? uses Zoom as a new medium to explore the unstable ground between us and "the other". In this pandemic contact zone, lines along race, class and gender bleed into one another, questioning the assumptions we hold of ourselves and the world around us. What sort of tensions, anxieties and possibilities emerge, and how can we work to reimagine a New Normal? click here

11:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - WeBop Virtual Summer Term. Introduce your little ones to the joy of jazz. The WeBop Virtual Summer Term explores everything from Latin jazz to Kansas City Swing. Sign up soon before spots run out! click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Closed caption special encore of Free To Be....You And Me click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. From February 29, 2020. click here

Emanuel Rotstein's "The Invisible Line" documentary - Developed by author and director Emanuel Rotstein, "The Invisible Line" tells the story of "The Third Wave," a social movement created by former Palo Alto history teacher Ron Jones intended to teach students about the appeal of fascism, and how it gave rise to the Holocaust. While discussing the Nazi regime in his history class at Palo Alto's Cubberley High School in 1967, Jones was asked how the Holocaust could have happened. When students were skeptical that the German population could accept the actions of the Nazi regime during the Second World War, Jones launched "The Third Wave" to help teach his students a lesson. The five-day experiment developed a life of its own, becoming an uncontrollable force that swept the school. This production discusses the threats on basic social order through anti-democratic forces, revealing how the mechanisms of manipulation that once led to one of the greatest crimes against humanity have lost none of their effectiveness, and even continue to serve as tools for criminal individuals and groups. The broadcast is followed by a live audience Q&A with Jones, Rotstein, and Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - Home represents more than just a physical place. It encompasses a state of being and an ideal. When you feel home, you feel whole. Humanity intrinsically seeks that feeling. This eternal search inspires Beta Radio's third full-length and first for NETTWERK, Ancient Transition. The Wilmington, NC duo-Benjamin "Ben" Mabry and Brent Holloman-transform a tumultuous two years of corporeal and existential wandering into 10 songs cast in folk-style literary lyricism, Americana spirit, and orchestral experimentation. click here

Stars in the House - Save The Arts Part 3! Special guests TBA click here

Cerulean: A New Play for the Web - Cerulean is a new social media platform that sells vulnerability. No shallowness. No airbrushing. Only truth. As strangers seek fully authentic connections online, they bear all the risks of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. How vulnerable is too vulnerable? How does grief show up in their interactions? Can Cerulean's founder maintain user privacy despite the pressures of the tech economy? On a livestreamed performance devised for the web, join us for a night of healing and play. click here

Unicorn Theatre Virtual Gala 2020 - Each year we come together to celebrate Unicorn Theatre and our vibrant community of patrons and artists! Even though we would love to party with you in person, we can still celebrate VIRTUALLY! click here

Sunday, August 9

3:00 AM

Citizens of Song- Music from London's West End Afar - Join us for a spectacular line up of your favourite musical theatre numbers from Les Miserables, to Wicked, to The Greatest Showman, and many more. West End's finest performers take you on a musical journey from their own homes to yours. This is not to be missed. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

The Homebound Project - Every day, kids in need are missing nearly 850,000 meals at school in New York City, due to COVID-19 closures. Nationwide, that number jumps to over 33 million meals. ​ No Kid Hungry has a plan to feed them, but they need our help. ​ The Homebound Project is a new independent theater initiative, focused on connecting sheltering artists and helping to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic in NYC and beyond. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project is theater made to support those working on the front lines of this crisis. Through an online theater platform, and as an all-volunteer artist team, their mission is two-fold: Raise funds for a nonprofit active in pandemic relief efforts and make great theater with currently homebound artists. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Hairspray' Workshop | Hayley Podschun - Join Hayley Podschun each week as she teaches numbers from three of her eight Broadway shows! Every class will begin with a warmup, and then move on to choreography. Bring a smile! This class will be inspired by HAIRSPRAY's "Nicest Kids"! click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

HAM4CHANGE - Looped, a virtual venue that connects fans to those who inspire them, will host the second #HAM4CHANGE fundraisers conceived and organized by members of the original cast of Hamilton to benefit organizations that are working to end systemic racism. The second event will be hosted by Okieriete Onaodowan with Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Hope Easterbrook, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Austin Smith. click here

Email Pro with guest Chris Duffy - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. Chris Duffy is a comedian, television writer, and radio/podcast host. Most recently, he wrote for both seasons of Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas on HBO. click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - 2pm ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition: LADY LIBERTY AND THE DOUGHNUT GIRL: By Eric Lane. Starring Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith. Benefitting The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Group Singing Technique | Ben Roseberry - In this masterclass, Ben will take you through the essential steps to help you breathe and sing as one, and in a multitude of styles. This class will offer specific, hands on tools and warm ups to help train your ear for harmony and learn to sing and listen at the same time. You will have the opportunity to learn the difference in singing styles ranging from classical to Broadway to Gospel. All from the comfort of home! click here

A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - A Night at the Movies celebrates your favorite songs from Tinsel Town's greatest musicals and movies. From Casablanca to Goldfinger, the music from the silver screen will have you singing along. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Summer Evenings V. Featuring the artistry of CMS Artists, this Summer Evenings program includes chamber music works by Tartini, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Glinka. click here

6:00 PM

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, and Adam Plachetka, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 22, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Liz Callaway - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Find A Way Or Make One: A Virtual Play Festival - Show 1: HANGUPS By Sarah Groustra Directed by Mark Feuerstein Starring Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) and Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) Catherine and Charlie must figure out what their undefined relationship means in their new socially-distanced reality. Show 2: AUT VIAM INVENIAM AUT FACIAM By Roseanna Zerambo Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer Starring Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) and Rebecca Creskoff (Single Parents) Charlie is forced to face her struggles with schoolwork and finances while in quarantine. click here

