Violin Duo Miolina to Present the Second Duologue Festival in October

Violin duo Miolina will present the second Duologue Festival, celebrating NYC's amazing duos. The festival happens on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The evening's events take place in the Greenwich House Music School Concert Hall, located in the heart of the West Village. 2025's lineup features Bent Duo, Miolina, Popebama, and Ziggy & Miles. The festival is made possible with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts and Greenwich House Music School. See below for details and group bios. Doors open at 6PM | Music starts at 6:30 PM.

LINEUP & INFO SAT OCT 18, 2025 | MIOLINA: 6:30PM | POPEBAMA: 7:00PM (approx.)

MIOLINA violin duo Miolina (Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins) has been defining the violin duo repertoire since 2012, premiering over 70 works by living composers. A member of New Music USA's Impact Cohort, Miolina has performed at venues including National Sawdust, The Skyscraper Museum, (le) Poisson Rouge, and The Met Museum, as well as in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, Tokyo, and Copenhagen. Miolina often collaborates with choreographers, filmmakers, and artists on larger-scale projects. They have held residencies and master classes at The Juilliard School, UC Irvine, Rutgers, SUNY Albany, and more, and their recordings appear on Composers Concordance Records/Naxos, ACEL, and Bandcamp. They have two new albums coming out in 2026. Miolina performs works by Lynn Bechtold, Meghan Ford, Jessica Meyer, Geni Skendo, and Giovanni Sollima.

POPEBAMA

Popebama is a New York-based experimental duo that specializes in modern chamber performance and sonic exploration. Erin Rogers (saxophone) and Dennis Sullivan (percussion) are composer-performers who apply electronics, vocals, and high-energy instrumental writing to unconventional sound worlds. Popebama works closely with composers who challenge both the performers and audiences, and has commissioned and performed works by Paul Pinto, Jenna Lyle, Rick Burkhardt, Kittie Cooper, Ryan Carraher, Christopher Biggs, Chin-Ting Chan, Chelsea Loew, Daniel Silliman, and Alex Christie. The duo has collaborated with yarn/wire (NYC), Tøyen Fil Og Klafferi (Oslo), Brandon Lopez (Brooklyn), Anne La Berge (Amsterdam), Merche Blasco (NYC), and DECODER (Hamburg) and has been featured at the Elbphilharmonie (Hamburg), NYmusikk Bergen (Norway), The Shed (NYC), Edmonton Fringe Festival (Canada), Diabolical Records (Salt Lake City), ReSound Festival (Cleveland), The Stone (NYC), SPLICE Festival (Kalamazoo), Le Poisson Rouge (NYC) and KM28 (Berlin) with guest residencies at New Music on the Point (Vermont), Hochschule fur Musik (Freiburg) and line-upon-line Festival (Austin). Popebama performs works by Erin Rogers, Dennis Sullivan, and Carlos Zárate.

LINEUP & INFO (CONT.) SAT OCT 18, 2025 | BENT DUO: 7:45PM | ZIGGY & MILES: 8:15PM (approx.)

BENT DUO

Bent Duo (David Friend and Bill Solomon) is an experimental performance duo based in NYC. They work within a variety of performance vocabularies to create works that explore themes of queerness and community through sound, movement, multimedia, installation, and zine making. Initially conceived as a piano and percussion new music duo, Bent Duo has expanded its practice to focus on creating a body of original works that are frequently site-specific and engage with the unique physical and acoustic properties of a performance space. Recent projects have included: "boundtogether" (2023) with Aine Nakamura at Brick Aux for sonic costuming/jewelry, reams of paper and foil, and handmade instruments; "DARKROOM" (2023) at Brick Aux for a blindfolded audience member of one, electric appliances and instruments; "Singing Garden" (2022) at Inwood's RING Garden for singing community members and facilitators; (was)HERE (2022) for digital media accessible on site exploring lost queer locations in NYC; and "Ramble" (2019) at Le Petit Versailles for multichannel sound, fetish gear and small instruments. Bent Duo has also performed and facilitated workshops at Yale School of Art, Harvard Art Museums, Bard College, Roulette, Miller Theatre and TIME:SPANS. Bent Duo has released recordings by Sarah Hennies and Casey Anderson, along with a forthcoming collaboration with Jace Clayton. Bent Duo has also collaborated with composers Bora Yoon, Matt Sargent, Crystal Pascucci, 113 Composers Collective, and the Association for the Promotion of New Music. Bent Duo performs works by Tori Cheah, David Friend, and Bill Solomon.

ZIGGY & MILES

"Australian guitarist brothers making history" (The Age), Ziggy and Miles are two of their home country's finest young musicians forging an international career. Their performances are known for their "deeply considered musicianship, immaculate care and superlative technique" (5MBS). Winners of the 2023 Young Concert Artists (YCA) Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, the brothers have become the first guitar duo and second guitarists to receive this prestigious award in the organisation's 65-year history. Based in NYC, the brothers maintain an active concert schedule across Australia, New Zealand, and the US. Their repertoire covers the full spectrum of the classical canon with a focus on commissioning and premiering underplayed works by current composers. Ziggy and Miles are recent graduates of The Juilliard School, where they completed their Artist Diploma and Master or Music under the tutelage of Multiple Grammy Winner, Sharon Isbin. Ziggy and Miles were the 2024/25 Musicians-in-Residence at Dumbarton Oaks under Harvard University. Ziggy and Miles play guitars by Australian luthier Jim Redgate with Savarez strings. They are managed internationally by Young Concert Artists. Ziggy & Miles perform works by JS Bach, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Michael Grebla, and Christopher Sainsbury.