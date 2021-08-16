Vineyard Theatre Announces Exclusive Presale for Broadway Engagements of IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H.
Vineyard Theatre members will have exclusive access to the Broadway engagements of Is This a Room and Dana H. beginning Monday, August 16 at 1:00 pm ET through Friday, August 20. Previews for Is This a Room begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances at the Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY) for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.
Memberships include access to the best seats at the best prices to Is This a Room and Dana H. and to these premiere productions at Vineyard Theatre in Union Square: sandblasted by Charly Evon Simpson and Sandra by David Cale, plus mini-commission works and Lessons in Survival Part 2 (live, in person). Memberships to Vineyard Theatre start at $75 and are on sale now at vineyardtheatre.org. Members may book tickets to their choice of the two Broadway productions as part of their Vineyard membership online, or by calling the Vineyard Theatre box office at (212) 353-0303.
Also starting on Monday, August 16 at 1:00 pm, and continuing through August 30, specially-priced tickets to the best seats and first access to all seats for Is This a Room and Dana H. will go on sale to the public as part of an exclusive Vineyard Theatre presale. The Vineyard's exclusive discount offers over $50 off regularly priced tickets, for a limited time at presale prices of $85-$95 (regularly $139-$149). This is the lowest discount that will be offered for center and side orchestra and front and side mezzanine seats during the run. The presale discount will only be available August 16-30 and will be valid for any performance of either show. Public may access Vineyard Theatre discount code through the Vineyard website at vineyardtheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased with the code at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.
As previously announced, the Vineyard Theatre production of Is This a Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, and The Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, will come to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY). The two plays were presented in succession as part of Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season and will be presented on Broadway in a rotating schedule. Is This a Room & Dana H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross.
Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.
Emily Davis will make her Broadway debut, reprising her award-winning role of Reality Winner, in a performance that Time Out New York described as one "of heart-wrenching rawness and lucidity."
Additional casting and the full design team for Is This a Room will be announced shortly.
Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.