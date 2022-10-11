Village Preservation In Collaboration With The Martha Graham Dance Company Presents 19 MONUMENTAL POSES, October 14

Village Preservation, a New York City-based organization that has successfully advocated for the landmark designation of more than 1,250 buildings in Greenwich Village, the East Village, and Noho, announces a collaboration between its outdoor public art exhibition "VILLAGE VOICES 2022" and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

The dancers of Graham II will perform and teach Martha Graham's 19 Poses at the VILLAGE VOICES installation A Monument to Choice in Gansevoort Plaza. Taken from groundbreaking, seminal Graham works, the 19 Poses are a compilation of choreographed moments that embody power, determination, resilience and more. They were assembled in 2020 to honor the anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

A Monument to Choice is a physical platform that carries the inscription, I Stand for Choice. It is an experiential installation, where people can rise up to show their support in standing for choice in all its meanings and iterations; it is a destination to make a statement.

The free workshop will be held on October 14th at Gansevoort Plaza and will include a photo session on the monument for anyone so inspired.

Friday, October 14, 2022, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

A Monument to Choice, 38 Gansevoort Plaza at Little West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014.