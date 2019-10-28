Vienna State Opera To Stream Placido Domingo Performance of MACBETH Amid Harassment Allegations

This comes after harassment allegations against Domingo were brought to light in an article by Associated Press.

The Vienna State Opera will stream Placido Domingo in Verdi's MACBETH on November 1st, 2019 - amid allegations that the opera star has for years harassed people he has worked with - as previously reported by BroadwayWorld and first reported by the Associated Press.

Other performers set for the concert include Tatiana Serjan, Ryan Speedo Green and Jinxu Xiahou.

The stream will take place at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST.

This comes after allegations against Domingo were brought to light in an article by Associated Press.

Earlier this summer, BroadwayWorld reported the cancellation of multiple concerts featuring Domingo due to the allegations.

In a statement the singer told the AP "The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate. Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable - no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone. However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are - and should be - measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards."

After multiple women have come forward accusing Plácido Domingo of sexual assault, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) has opened its own independent investigation into allegations against the opera star.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the investigations of our signatory companies, AGMA's internal investigation will not be limited to conduct that occurred at a specific company or at a particular time," said AGMA National Executive Director Len Egert. "Our investigation will also examine the systemic failures within the industry that could have allowed this conduct, if substantiated, to continue unchallenged for decades. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, and the number of AGMA members who may have been affected, we believe this investigation is necessary at this time."

"The health and safety of AGMA Artists is of paramount importance to the Union," said AGMA President Raymond Menard. "Every AGMA Artist has an absolute right to go to work without fear of sexual harassment, discrimination, or assault. As a labor union, it's our job to make sure that our employers keep our members safe at work."

Domingo has had performances cancelled in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, as well as Dallas.

He still has engagements coming up in Madrid, Zurich, and Vienna.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You