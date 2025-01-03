Videos You Missed This Week: THE GREAT GATSBY, ENGLISH, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is about to begin. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending January 3, 2025 with videos from The Great Gatsby, English and more!

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Kelley tells us more about the choreo that has taken Broadway (and TikTok) by storm! Watch in this video. (more...)

Roundabout Theatre Company's English is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway! Written by Sanaz Toossi, the new play arrives at the Todd Haimes Theatre directed by Knud Adams. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the home release of Wicked, which sheds light on the origins of the film, from the Broadway musical to the big screen. Watch it now! (more...)

We continue the series with the creators of the off-Broadway sensation, Teeth- Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs. Watch as they unpack Dawn's 11 o'clock number, 'Dentata'. Watch in this video! (more...)

Meet the Franks! Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer are getting ready to hit the road in the national tour of Parade. Watch in this video as the pair chats more about how they manifested sharing the stage together, how they are getting ready to tour the country, and so much more. (more...)

Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Watch a full collection of highlights from the 44 Broadway shows of 2024 in this video! (more...)

Performers included: Diego Andres Rodriguez, Cydney Clark, Sydney Jones, Jimin Moon and Rixey Terry, Maggie Likcani, Kristina Doucette, Giuseppe Bausilio. (more...)