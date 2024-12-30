Notes on a Score: TEETH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score.

Today we continue the series with the creators of the off-Broadway sensation Teeth- Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs. Watch as they unpack Dawn's 11 o'clock number, "Dentata".

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire, one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O'Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor and father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men's support group-is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn's past. As Dawn's desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back-literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.