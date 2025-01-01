Video: Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer Are Getting Ready to Hit the Road in PARADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meet the Franks! Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer are getting ready to hit the road in the national tour of Parade. The musical, which won the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for a Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, will launch its tour in January 2025 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, followed by its official tour premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Parade is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

"The way that Michael paints this world and grounds us all with the truth of the text is so special," Chernin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "Jason and Alfred have said that [this production] is affecting them in a way that they hadn't felt when they first approached this material. Somehow visiting it now in 2024, it's now resonant than when they wrote it in 1998."

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

"Jason has said that he had written it as a piece of history, and it felt that way back in the 90s... but now it's unfortunately very relevant," added Suskauer. "We're living in it."

Watch in this video as the pair chats more about how they manifested sharing the stage together, how they are getting ready to tour the country, and so much more.