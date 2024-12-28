Character Breakdown: ENGLISH Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company's English is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway! Written by Sanaz Toossi, the new play arrives at the Todd Haimes Theatre directed by Knud Adams.

This Pulitzer Prize – winning comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

"I play Marjan. What I love about her is that she is not binary," explained Marjan Neshat. "There's such a mystery- know one knows why she loves what she loves. And it's not that she's tone deaf to the world around her. To me, the exciting thing about her is that she's an unsolvable puzzle in that she's deeply romantic, and a cinephile, and she loves this language."