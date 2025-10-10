Videos: HAZBIN HOTEL Unveils Season 2 Clip, New Song Feat. Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







During the Hazbin Hotel New York Comic Con panel, Prime Video unveiled an exclusive new clip from Season Two, as well as a new single and music video for “Gravity,” performed by Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman. The exclusive clip features Vox explaining his master plan to The Vees, whether they understand it or not. Check out the clip above, and watch the music video.

Atlantic Records has also released an Amazon exclusive Vox Lenticular vinyl variant, featuring a dynamic lenticular Vox face cover, available HERE for 72 hours only through October 12. The second season of Hazbin Hotel, from creator Vivienne Medrano, A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment, premiering October 29, consists of eight episodes, with two episodes rolling out weekly through November 19. The series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

At the panel, Executive Producer and Creator Vivienne Medrano also revealed new details about Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the adult animated musical series. While series lead Erika Henningsen was previously announced to host the event, it was revealed that additional participating cast will include Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado, who will be singing the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two, and special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz and Kimiko Glenn.

In connection with the Season Two premiere screening, the live concert event will take place on October 20 at the historic Majestic Theater. Produced by RadicalMedia, the concert will be available on Prime Video at a later date. Fans can request tickets at 1iota HERE for a chance to attend. Cosplay is strongly encouraged.

With Atlantic Records, the complete Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Prime Original Series Soundtrack) is now available for pre-order HERE. In addition to “Gravity,” the soundtrack’s lead single, “Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us),” is available now to stream on all digital platforms. A full physical suite is also available for pre-order, including 5 vinyl variants, and CD and cassette offerings. The physical offerings, including the exclusive Vox Lenticular variant are available for purchase HERE.

The Season Two soundtrack features all new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and performed by your favorite cast members including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.