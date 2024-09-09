Videos: Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and More Perform at Elsie Fest

The 7th Annual Elsie Fest took place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17.
The 7th Annual Elsie Fest took place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all of the action! Below, check out a roundup of clips from many of the performances, featuring Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and more!
Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Performances this year also included Lizzy McAlpine, John Gallagher Jr., Will Butler, Joy Woods, Dara Renee, Taylor Trensch, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.
Continuing its history of showcasing musicals from the stage and screen, this year also featured appearances from Broadway shows Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Swept Away, Drag: The Musical, DesCendants: The Rise Of Red, Safety Not Guaranteed, and the hit A24/Amazon musical series Hazbin Hotel.
#hsmtmts stars Dara Reneé and Joe Serafini reunite for a rendition of “Born to Be Brave” at elsiefest!♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld
Watcb @Darren Criss reprise his #Glee cover of “Teenage Dream” by @Katy Perry at @Elsie Fest!♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld
Watch Rachel Zegler perform “Gimme Gimme” from Thoroughly Modern Millie at @Elsie Fest! #snowwhite #westsidestory #fyp♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld
Watch Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and Wayne Duvall sing a song from @Swept Away: A New Musical at @Elsie Fest!♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld
Watch @Stereophonic: Live on Broadway songwriter Will Butler perform “Masquerade” from the hit Broadway play at Elsie Fest!♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld
