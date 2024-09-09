Videos: Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and More Perform at Elsie Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 7th Annual Elsie Fest took place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all of the action! Below, check out a roundup of clips from many of the performances, featuring Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Zegler, and more!

Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Performances this year also included Lizzy McAlpine, John Gallagher Jr., Will Butler, Joy Woods, Dara Renee, Taylor Trensch, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.

Continuing its history of showcasing musicals from the stage and screen, this year also featured appearances from Broadway shows Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Swept Away, Drag: The Musical, DesCendants: The Rise Of Red, Safety Not Guaranteed, and the hit A24/Amazon musical series Hazbin Hotel.

Dara Reneé and Joe Serafini - 'Born to Be Brave'

@broadwayworld #hsmtmts stars Dara Reneé and Joe Serafini reunite for a rendition of “Born to Be Brave” at elsiefest! ♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld

Darren Criss and Helen J Shen - 'Maybe Happy Ending'

Darren Criss - GLEE Cover of 'Teenage Dream'

Rachel Zegler - 'Gimme Gimme'

Jordan Fisher - 'I'm Not Afraid of Anything'

Nick Adams and Alaska Thunderf*ck - DRAG the Musical

Lizzie McAlpine and Rachel Zegler - 'Wish I Were Here'

Lizzie McAlpine - 'Flowers'

Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and Wayne Duvall - 'Swept Away'

@broadwayworld Watch Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and Wayne Duvall sing a song from @Swept Away: A New Musical at @Elsie Fest! ♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld

Will Butler - 'Masquerade'

@broadwayworld Watch @Stereophonic: Live on Broadway songwriter Will Butler perform “Masquerade” from the hit Broadway play at Elsie Fest! ♬ original sound - BroadwayWorld

Joy Woods - 'My Days'

Watch Rachel Zegler, Joy Woods, Darren Criss, Derek Klena, and more - 'Defying Gravity'